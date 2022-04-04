Editorial: Getting a do-over changes everything in contested convictions

Though the Virginia Court of Appeals has yet to decide his case, Michael Haas' chances of having his child sexual abuse convictions overturned will turn on the fact that his lawyers convinced the court to give him a new evidentiary hearing 27 years after his original trial in 1994.

The importance of being able to poke holes in the original evidence in contested convictions is a strength of the American legal system only if it is applied equally. Haas's case proves that. He now enjoys an 42 pages of finding by a new judge that basically contradict almost every conclusion reached by the trial judge.

Most importantly, Haas's lawyers with the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project got to introduce new scientific standards for judging the physical evidence that doctors said indicated that Haas' sons had been sexually abused. The ability to change the standard could seal the deal in Haas's request for a writ of actual innocence. If the physical signs of sexual abuse were not there in 1994, the son's recantations of their charges that they had been molested by their father are believable. The sons' new charges that they were manipulated by a therapist and their mother into lying in court get extra weight.

There may be some justice in that, because Haas served more than 20 years in prison before being released. But without equal application it will not bring justice to other defendants or prisoners.

What is tricky here is that even the doctors called by Haas's lawyers said they would have judged photographs taken of the children in 1994 to indicate sexual abuse for one or both of them based on the medical standard at the time. That standard changed in 2016. So the evidence didn't change. The truth did.

So the physical evidence that had been used to deny Haas a new evidentiary hearing in 1994 and 2010 was the same as the evidence that could now lead to a declaration of his innocence. The only difference will be interpretation based on evolving research on the physical appearance of the rear ends of alleged sexual abuse victims.

As one of Haas attorneys told The Daily Progress: "What they thought was true in 1994 and 2010 just was not true."

The implications of that statement give pause. This is not like DNA evidence that proves someone could not have interacted with the victim. It was and remains a judgment call. In other words, doctors now say the certain evidence of scarring or stretching or irritation does not indicate sexual abuse. But as a doctor testified at the new evidence hearing, that does not mean that sexual abuse did not occur.

So the Innocence Project offered expert witnesses to explain how Haas's sons' therapist might have manipulated them. and the sons' own testimony about how they feel guilty for landing their father in prison.

The reinterpreted evidence led former Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring to change his position on supporting Haas's request for a writ of actual innocence. It led Herring's successor, Jason Miyares, to back the request, too.

Once again, the blessing of the attorney general is an important tool for righting wrongful convictions. But it only works if those with contested convictions each get an equal chance to argue their right to rewrite the facts as Michael Haas did.

edi a positive podiff CsWhat One of and descriptions of the sons' pah even with the new aThere is also a

The most interesting thing about the generally. eocsopn likely It This led to had sexually abused his seven- and nine-year-old sons. presented physicians forensic evidence that standards standTt eh In a March 24 hearing, over gift of American turns on the ability of lawyers olowes is a guarantee creChief among collected enough we got to seems likely to his case has yet tobW