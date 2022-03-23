Editorial: Free speech allows hate, not violence

Here's a First Amendment quiz: What do former Vice President Mike Pence and former former professor Steven Salaita have in common?

The easy answer is that both men have expressed viewpoints that could empower hate, Pence against people with alternative sexual orientations and immigrants, Salaita against Jewish people.

Now come much harder questions: What can society do about it, and what should it do?

Some students at the University of Virginia, including the editorial board of the school's newspaper, think that "hateful rhetoric is violent — and this is impermissible." So they oppose an April appearance by Pence. They say Pence's past statements condemning non-heterosexual lifestyles, as well as his past vilification of immigrants, invites attacks on both groups and should rob him of his right to speak on the Grounds.

Similarly, Jewish students at Virginia Tech recently banded together to demand that school officials prevent a keynote speech by Salaita at the school's 2022 Graduate and Professional Student Senate Research Symposium. Like the students at UVa, the Tech students believe harsh statements and social media posts decrying Jews, especially those involved in settlements on Palestinian land, should cost him his ability to present his opinions.

We are not fans of liars or haters. But a material difference exists between opinions and facts.

