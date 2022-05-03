Cornell University law professor Sherry Colb perfectly describes the people on the verge of making abortion a crime for tens of millions of American women. Colb calls them the "pro-forced-pregnancy-and-birth movement." With a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision killing Roe v. Wade all over the news, Colb's April 15 essay on the website Justia becomes even more prescient than it already was. The essay exposes anti-abortion propaganda for what Colb says are "lies of the righteous."

Fighting back against religious zealots and their need to impose their will requires pushing back hard against their lies, even if the court overturns Roe v. Wade.

"The movement to protect women from those who would forcibly keep them pregnant against their will has had the anemic name 'pro-choice' rather than, say, 'anti-theocracy' or 'anti-servitude,'" Colb writes. "But what the enemies of reproductive autonomy have supported (and can soon declare victory in installing) is a whole lot worse than just not giving people choices."

Many, if not most women know someone who chosen to end an unwanted pregnancy. Many, if not most understand the difficulty of that decision even with Roe v. Wade guaranteeing a constitutional right to privacy in this most personal call. Abortion never was and never will be a glib choice. It is driven by health, economics and, believe it or not, the desire to raise children in the best possible environment so they can succeed.

The notion that a fertilized egg is the equivalent of a human is a purely political construct that ignores science. "In nature, 50 percent of all fertilized eggs are lost before a woman's missed menses," the University of California-San Francisco medical school website explains.

This truth never dissuaded pro-forced-pregnancy-and-birth movement lawmakers from spitting out life-begins-at-conception statues that gave cells the same legal status as a person living outside the womb.

The more interesting question is what these and other misbegotten laws hope to accomplish. Do they seek to make women stop having sex except to procreate? Chances of that happening are about the same as a virgin birth. So if you can't stop people from coupling, the solution seems to be forcing women to bear the burden of their pleasure by making them and their offspring face a world of pain if they lack the body or the means to succeed. The places where the forced pregnancy crowd holds the most sway, places like Texas, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, are states that resisted policies such as Medicaid expansion other support for the poor.

In this scenario The men Manthem of propoer your revenge forcing women to beat 'em, the goal becomes battle cry But fers Thoutside of marriage? What comes if the Supreme Court does overturn Roe v. Wade r