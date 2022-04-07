Editorial: FOIA charges help keep public from finding facts

Even in hyper-partisan times, we hope there is one thing on which people of all political persuasions can agree: Charging citizens hundreds of dollars to acquire public information that they have the right to know is not just an oxymoron, but also moronic.

A recent report of a Virginia Freedom of Information Act (VFOIA) request by a woman in rural Smyth County triggered this reaction.

We are agnostic about Veda Odle's opposition to a private airstrip that county supervisors approved beside cattle farm. What all Virginians citizens should question is the $900 the county billed Odle after she asked for the public records that supported a request by the airstrip's owners for a special use permit.

According to the Richmond Times Dispatch, the size of the bill surprised Odle. The county administrator explained that he had to charge Odle the staff salaries allocable to the time it took to gather the records Odle wanted. He told the publication that it was taking away from the staff's ability to do the people's business.

Well, Odle is a person and this was her business.

The issue here is not about an individual or an onerous request for data. It concerns the costs of transparency or the lack thereof. Sometimes, VFOIA requests are comprehensive. Journalists are trained to make public information requests as broad as possible so public officials or agencies cannot hide behind technicalities.

Are they a pain for the employees who have to track down correspondence and memos? You betcha. Are they necessary to protect democracy? Absolutely.

Those of us who have waited months, sometimes more than a year, for officials or agencies to come clean about ignoring cancer-causing pollutants or faulty medical devices can attest to that. This country's commitment to public information is more than a license to go witch hunting for corruption or ineptitude. It actually saves lives.

This is why the system gives reporters more consideration when they ask for a waiver of fees. We are presumed to be doing the public's business, not just our own. But there is a fallacy built into the assumption that individuals have no interests beyond their personal gripes. Others often share those frustrations.

Pricing individuals out of the truth costs everyone.

Republican Del. Nick Freitas of Culpeper recognized that in the latest session of the General Assembly. Freitas sponsored a bill that requires public record keepers to "make all reasonable efforts to supply the requested records at the lowest possible cost." The law also requires record keepers to warn that they will charge reasonable costs and to provide an estimate of those costs so the person seeking information can decide if they want to pay.

Public information is supposed to serve the public, not public servants.