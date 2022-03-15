Editorial: Egg parties help Ukraine battle Russia

For a decade Valerie Goodman decorated Easter eggs for fun. Now, she's doing it for money to help Ukraine fight flor freedom against Vladimir Putin's Russian invaders. Goodman is organizing Psanky parties. Psanky is a traditional Ukrainian egg decoration method. Goodman learned how to do it from a friend. She hopes to teach it to dozens of small groups until Easter. She charges $25 for each egg a student paints. All proceeds go to Ukrainian relief funds vetted by CNN.

She recently sent a check to UNICEF, but will send to other properly vetted relief groups.

To date, Goodman has signed up about 70 egg decorating students. She wants as many more as she can handle. Goodman, a registered nurse, still works two days a week at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She calls herself "semi-retired." She will be anything but if her fund-raising campaign takes off.

She thinks she can handle two Psanky parties per day with each party taking roughly two hours. That's the amount of time it takes to decorate a single egg using the elaborate coloring scheme.

Goodman set a goal of collecting $250 for war relief from each party. It will likely be a stretch without a little extra largesse from participants. At $25 per egg, she will need 10 participants per class to collect $250. She averages six per class at present, but says that may be the optimal for the kind of hands-on instruction Psanky requires.

Still, she is willing to do what it takes to make her idea reality.

She can handle small painting parties at her house, but, if necessary, will go to other homes and larger venues up to 15 miles from Charlottesville to reach more people. She looks for places such as wineries or art centers that not only provide free space but are willing to match whatever the class chooses to donate.

Like so many Americans, Putin's Hitleresque invasion of Ukraine and subsequent war crimes shocked Goodman. Although she has a long history of service, including mission trips to the Dominican Republic, she felt "paralyzed," frustrated at her inability to do anything that seemed to matter in Ukraine. Then, she chose to do "small things with great people."

Goodman believes in her product. She calls it "beautiful Ukrainian art." It includes "hot wax, a copper and wooden writing implement called a 'kitska' and colorful dyes."

"I wish the people in Ukraine could be making eggs for their families this Easter," she said. "But they can't." So she does it symbolically and donates dollars to funds that she hopes can relieve the suffering of people bombed out of their homes and trying to live without clean water, electricity and sufficient food.

Social media should help Goodman's cause. She set up a Facebook page - Charlottesville Egg Aid for Ukraine - to make it easy to schedule Psanky parties. A web link - https://tinyurl.com/2p8rae5w - allows folks interested in learning the craft and donating to Ukraine relief to use an online calendar to host a party. Venues willing to donate space and matching funds can use the calendar. To work out details or make direct donations, people and organizations can reach Goodman at valbgoodman@yahoo.com.

Her end point for the egg decorating campaign is April 17, Easter Sunday. But she hopes the bounty of her efforts resonate after that. She is counting on the generosity of strangers like the Psanky class she taught recently. Only three people showed up for the party. But when it ended, they were so impressed that they covered the entire $250 donation to Ukraine.

That's philanthropy worth duplicating hundreds of times over.