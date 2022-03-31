Editorial: Determination lets an old soldier rest in peace

The saga of PFC Edward H. Benson is not a happy one. Benson died March 22, 1945, while serving his country in World War II. The young man from Roanoke was just 22.

A Japanese bombing raid on the Sorido Airstrip in what is now part of Indonesia killed 40 people. But Denson's body and those of two other soldiers were never identified or accounted for after the bloody strike. The whereabouts of Benson's body turned into a mystery that stretched from months to years to decades. It tested the military's promise to leave no soldier behind and a son's love like very few casualties do.

When the war ended, the American Graves Registration Service began looking for missing and unidentified U.S. personnel. The hunt for unidentified bodies from Sorido grew from three to four, including Benson. The Army and Army Air Force, not then a separate military branch, brought bodies from around the South Pacific to a big cemetery in what is now Papua, New Guinea.

The science of identification was inexact at the time. But it was nothing if not dogged. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency described an eight-year effort to sort out the Sorido bodies this way.

"After several examinations, misidentifications, burials, exhumations and re-examinations between 1945 and 1953, the other three men were conclusively identified, but one set of remains, designated X-188 Finschhafen #3 remains, couldn't be positively identified."

The unidentified remains were buried at Fort William McKinley Cemetery in what became Manilla American Cemetery and Memorial in the Phillipines. The Army declared Edward Benson "non-recoverable."

And that's the way it was for half a century. But Benson's son, James H. Benson, refused to give up. In May, 2003, the younger Benson, who served in the Marine Corps asked for another check on X-188 and his dad. But digging up buried bodies was not standard operating procedure. So James Benson could gain no closure.

A dozen years passed. Still, he wouldn't quit his mission to solve his father's mystery. He asked the military again for help in 2015, shortly after the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency formed. It took five more years, but in 2020, the agency exhumed X-188 from its Manilla grave. The remains went to an agency laboratory in Pearl Harbor.

In the three-quarters of a century since the bombing of Sorido, technology had come a long way. The inexact science of identifying dead bodies had given way to a precision that no one could have dreamed of in 1945. The Pearl Harbor lab examining X-188 used what it called "dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence." But it also called in the Armed Forces Medical Examiner's office to apply 21st century skills. The medical examiner's folks analyzed mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA.

The results of a son's determination to solve his father's mystery and the military's promise to leave no soldier behind now plays out overseas and back home. At the Manilla American Cemetery and Memorial, a rossette o is now used igal identification

James Benson said confusion about dental records helped mask the identity of X-188.

Thankfully, a son hungry for resolution of a family tragedy BJames Benson trusted his gut and got rewarded. His father will finally be laid to rest on May 14 in Roanoke.

