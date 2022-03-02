Editorial: Dems' divide threatens fight for democracy

Note to U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib and other Democratic progressives who insisted on undercutting President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech by offering a response that highlighted party divisions: Enjoy your place at the at the back of the pack of the minority party after the midterms.

Who needs right wing nuts jobs like Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Paul Gosar when left wing zealots happily machine gun their party in the feet?

Some of us believe the next three years will determine the fate of American democracy in the future. We could only look on in horror as unrepentant lefties ensured that independent voters and disaffected Republicans sick of their party's descent into hate and autocracy will think twice about casting ballots for Democrats next fall.

Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria running in a mainstream Virginia congressional district that could easily flip Republican got it right when she tweeted out a picture of a red and white name tag reading, "Hello my name is Captain Oblivious!"

It is not that Tlaib's speech was incendiary. It mostly rehashed progressive talking points. The Michigan congresswoman spoke supportively of Biden. The gripes she aired were with party moderates. Her point was that people like Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona were killing the president's agenda, not progressives.

That's true. But it is also the hand voters dealt Biden. Plenty of Democrats - too many - believed when Biden beat Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election that he could do anything he wanted. This false hope sprang from the fact that Democrats clung to a thin and shrinking majority in the House and achieved a 50-50 split in the Senate with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris available to cast deciding votes.

Relief at dispatching a corrupt coddler of racists from the White House clearly distorted expectations. Biden himself may have over-promised what he was capable of. He knew better than most the legislative problems caused by the Senate filibuster rule, which requires 60 votes to end debate on bills. The House could deliver whatever it wanted on a party line vote. But unlike Tlaib, representatives like Luria and Abigail Spanberger, who hopes to win reelection in a newly drawn district that includes Orange County, Louisa and Culpeper, do not occupy "safe" seats. They must persuade independents and moderate Republicans to vote for them or they lose.

This is the rule, not the exception, in Virginia in anything except statewide races where Democratic strongholds in Northern Virginia, Tidewater, and Richmond can sometimes turn the tide. Even that is not certain, as Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin proved with his 2021 election campaign that motivated suburban and rural voters to turn out in numbers large enough to overwhelm urban centers and carry the day.

Biden's Build Back Better plan will help Americans, much more than the limited infrastructure plan the Democrats succeeded in passing. Voters need to be constantly reminded of that. All House and Senate members who voted against the infrastructure bill and who now oppose Build Back Better have cheated their constituents of billions of dollars for better roads, schools and jobs. They deserve to wear political hair shirts made of porcupine quills.

That said, the rallying cry for such a fashion statement needs to be a single voice. Republicans usually offer that solo better than Democrats.

The optics of unity matter. The fact that Tlaib's progressive response to Biden's speech was followed by responses from Black Congressman Colin Allred and Rep. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a moderate, clearly meant to signal how inclusive the Democratic party is. Yes, it is. Nobody is asking progressive Democrats to forsake their principles. Nor Blacks. Nor moderates. What may be required is a reality check.

The strategy of multiple responses from a sitting president's party to what was likely the most important speech the his administration was the equivalent of rounding up the horses that were already inside the corral. What really mattered was how many people outside the inner circle got the message.