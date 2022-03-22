Editorial: Democracy does not include violent threats

The Scottsville Town Council passed a special use permit Monday night to allow some new houses to be built in the community that sits on the James River in southern Albemarle County. The vote was 4-3 with the mayor casting the deciding vote. Those in favor said the town is losing population and needed more residents. Critics said the addition of a few dozen homes would cost the town its historic character.

This spirited debate was great. But what every resident of Scottsville should be ashamed of - and what the town's reputation must endure - is a citizen's threat of physical violence against a council member who supported the project. The threat was something like, "I know where you live." But the council member took the warning seriously enough to resign her post.

In an interview with Daily Progress reporter Allison Wrabel, a remaining council member chalked the intimidation up to someone acting like a "jerk."

To that accurate description, we add the word coward.