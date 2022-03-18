Editorial: City, county approach windfalls differently

Charlottesville and Albemarle County are writing their own stories about life in a city and a county in the time of a revenue windfall. The approaches could not be more different.

Charlottesville advertised a real estate tax rate increase up to 10% on top of a 12% average increase in property values in the city. It also made some adjustments to try to spare people on fixed incomes a big hit.

Albemarle left its real estate tax rate unchanged and will rely on an 8.32% average increase in real estate assessments to bring in more revenue. It simultaneously cut personal property tax rates and made other adjustments that will leave total revenue roughly the same this year as it was last.

At one level, this is a tale of haves and have-nots. Albemarle added 3,687 residential units from 2016-2020. Charlottesville added 1,215. Demographically, the communities differ, too. Albemarle's population in 2020 was more than 110,600; Charlottesville's population was roughly 47,000. Albemarle's median household income of roughly $79,000 is about $9,000 more than Charlottesville. But the most telling statistic is the percentage of people living in poverty. In Charlottesville, more than 23% of residents live below the federal poverty line. In Albemarle, fewer than 8% do.

These distinctions make it difficult to come up with an apples-to-apples comparison. Still, it is not hard to conclude that Albemarle's wealth combined with its continued prospects for growth to provide more options for handling a revenue windfall.

The other issue in the financial fortunes of the city and county surround commitments. Charlottesville struggles with conflicting promises given its cash flow. The rebuilding of Buford Middle School and restoration of Walker School obligated the city to a $75 million capital project. Then, there is a $10 million annual commitment to affordable housing. Staff shortages at the police department need filling. There is hope for pay raises and adding new jobs beyond that.

's more, but call for aat Buford what residents expect to be delivered