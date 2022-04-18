Editorial: Behavior counts, so UVa should keep Kessler ban

Behavior usually determines whether we allow people on our property. For instance, if you neighbor threatens you because you don't agree with their political extremism and they have a history of intimidation and violent behavior, you can seek a restraining order from the courts to keep that person away.

To the extent that the law allows, this is the approach that the University of Virginia should take next week with neo-Nazi alumnus Jason Kessler, who helped organize the deadly Unite the Right rally in August 2017. On April 26, a four-year campus ban ends for Kessler. His past and current behavior makes him a future risk for inciting violence. So the campus ban should continue.

Kessler's 2018 ban came after he had a confrontation with UVa students at the law school library in which campus police said Kessler threatened students. Those students were apparently Jewish because Kessler appealed the ban, accusing Jewish students of racially harassing him. But the ban stuck, because it also resulted from Kessler allegedly misleading campus cops about a march through the Grounds eight months earlier. As many people around the world now recall, Kessler and fellow neo-Nazis carried tiki torches and chanted "the Jews will not replace us."

The march looked like something from Germany under Hitler. It became a modern international symbol of anti-Semitism that continues to stain the school. The torch march ended on the Lawn in a fight between the neo-Nazis and some UVa students and faculty. Most importantly, it came a day before the deadly Unite the Right rally that Kessler helped organize with others who, a lawsuit later revealed, knew would be violent. The lawsuit also showed that Kessler and his fascist fellows also hoped "the Battle of Charlottesville" would ignite other violent race-based and anti-Semitic confrontations that would establish White supremacy.

A November 2021 trial resulted in $25 million in financial judgments against Kessler and 13 other individuals and 10 organizations for their roles in Unite the Right rally. The jury's decision took into account the violent death of counter protester Heather Heyer by a neo-Nazi who drove his car into a crowd of peaceful counter protesters. The jury also considered race-based assaults by the right wing groups that roamed the streets of Charlottesville Aug. 12, 2017.

The spectacle was disgusting. But disgust was not the problem. The torch march clearly intended to threaten and intimidate Jewish members of the university community. Kessler also failed to