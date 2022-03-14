Editorial: Bedford shows how to thwart book censors

Calling Bedford County a hot bed of liberalism would be a hard sell. The jurisdiction tucked between Lynchburg and Roanoke went 3-to-1 for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. But this did not stop county school officials from applying a rational review process to a recent attempt to censor 11 library books.

Book bans - including the occasional book burning suggestion - usually originate with parents who hope to force feed their beliefs to entire student bodies. These folks try to bully and embarrass administrators into doing their bidding by raising a ruckus, rather than instilling their children with their personal philosophies and leaving other parents to do the same for their kids.

Bedford officials refused to be steamrolled. Instead, they followed a protocol that had been put in place years ago. Parents fill out a form to explain their objections to certain titles. The school system checks to see if those titles are available in libraries or are used in classes.

If they are, a review committee convenes. The group includes school librarians or media specialists, school principals, the curriculum director and any teacher using a challenged book.

The standard for measuring whether a book stays or goes turns on something besides the fact that some parents find it uncomfortable or at odds with their personal beliefs.

Applying a standard of literary and educational value, Bedford left all of the challenged volumes on library shelves and in classrooms. That is how it is supposed to work.

Requests for book bans have become a staple for conservative groups across the country who hope to dictate curricula. This is particularly true in Virginia where multiple attempts at book banning have taken place. This includes a challenge where a school board member in Spotsylvania County suggested burning the offending titles, a public policy straight out of Third Reich.

These days, the themes that attract the most ire from the holier-than-you crowd involve volumes that deal with homosexuality and gender identification. Of course, the general subject of sex also makes a good target. It is as if the complaining parents operate from a playbook.

Bedford school officials faced down the typical complaints. Besides hoping to "not say gay" (as they can no longer say in Florida schools), critics often contrive to remove one of the most devastating depictions of slavery in literary fiction, Toni Morrison's novel "Beloved." In one of his more cynical strategic moves, Republican Glenn Youngkin exploited a year-old fight over banning the book to win the Virginia governor's election in 2021.

"Beloved" tells the story of a runaway slave who tries to kill her children as she is about to be caught and returned to her owner. She succeeds in killing her two-year-old, but not her other children.

Of course, none of the would-be book banners talks about descriptions of horrific violence against Blacks by slave owners. They usually don't mention infanticide. All they want to talk about are graphic depictions of sex. If graphic depictions of sex truly concern them, they could better protect their children by canceling their cable TV subscriptions.

Nobody reads "Beloved" for the hot sex scenes. Not even hormone-roiled teenagers. The book won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1988. Morrison, whose novel "The Bluest Eye" is also a popular target of book banners, received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1993.

Bedford, like hundreds of other school systems across the country, allows this important piece of writing to be taught to students in Advanced Placement English classes. Bedford will continue to do so after deciding that removing any book based on an individual's disagreement with its "political, religious or moral viewpoint is a form of censorship."

That is good news, indeed.