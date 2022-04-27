Editorial: Area prosecutors asked to referee NOVA culture war

Prosecutors from Albemarle County and Charlottesville now serve as referees in right-wing campaigns to take over school boards in Northern Virginia. Whether their court-appointed jobs put them in the cross-hairs of conservative groups trying to use the courts to harass and remove school board members from office is not yet clear. But the commonwealth's attorneys from the county and the city now play important roles in some of the ugliest battles in the culture war taking place across the country.

After being appointed special prosecutor by a judge, Albemarle County's Jim Hingeley determined that many misconduct charges made by parents against a Fairfax County School Board member the parents wanted removed were not accurate. Hingeley recommended to the judge that the case be thrown out. The judge agreed.

Now, a judge in Loudon County has appointed Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Patania special prosecutor in the case of the Loudoun County School Board vice chair who the conservative group Fight for Schools hopes to remove. Patania remains in an on-call status as special prosecutor in the removal case of the Loudoun School Board chair, also targeted by Fight for Schools, which was founded by a former Trump administration official.

To get an idea of how mean-spirited the conservative effort to take over school boards has become, a third Loudon board member targeted by Fight for Schools resigned in December. She said she left the board because of threats against herself and her family.

We guess someone in the group took the term "fight" literally. In any case, physical threats against public officials puts the lie to the claim by these groups that they represent traditional family values.

What Hingeley investigated and what Patania now looks into are accusations designed to lead to trials to remove school board members by parents who don't agree with them. It seems the ballot box is no longer enough. Charges of incompetence, inappropriate behavior, or some other misconduct are now the way anti-vaxxers, book censors and opponents of teaching about racism choose to go.

A recall petition requires the signatures of 10% of the total votes cast in the last election. But it differs significantly from a recall election in which voters decide if someone should stay in office. Instead, with the help of a prosecutor, a judge determines if the facts warrant a trial to remove the public official.

Like Hingeley, Plantania will investigate the allegations made in the recall petition. Meanwhile, the school board members targeted must find lawyers to represent them. In earlier cases, some school board members have argued that voters elected them to make decisions in he best interest of the school system. The law requires it. So making decisions cannot be grounds for removal from office, except at the ballot box, even if some of those decisions cause controversy.

