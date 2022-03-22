Editorial: Anti-lynching law took far too long to pass Congress

Nearly 6,500 people - mostly Black men, Black women and Black children - were brutally murdered between 1865 and 1950 by white Americans who saw it as a way to terrorize, control and subjugate them after slavery and during the Jim Crow era. Local, state and federal officials ignored, tolerated and even approved the racial violence. Lynching's stain will never - can never - be cleared away, but now there will be no more looking away. A bill making lynching a federal crime is finally headed to the White House to be signed into law.

The Senate this month gave unanimous consent to legislation that would designate lynching a hate crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison. President Joe Biden promised to sign the bill, approved earlier by the House. The action, of course, comes far too late. Scandalously, more than a century too late.

The first anti-lynching legislation was introduced in 1900 by Rep. George Henry White, R-N.C., then the only Black representative. The bill never made it out of committee, and over the years and then decades, there were 200 unsuccessful attempts to criminalize lynching. In 1922, the House passed an anti-lynching measure, but a bloc of Southern segregationists in the Senate mounted a filibuster that effectively killed off the bill. Similar anti-lynching bills were introduced, only to meet the same fate. In 2005, the Senate passed a resolution expressing remorse for failing to pass anti-lynching legislation but still couldn't muster the votes to amend federal law. The Senate came close in 2020 to passing an anti-lynching bill that had bipartsian support in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, by but at the 11th hour, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., blocked it. Paul signed on to the new legislation, saying his concerns about it being too expansive - allowing prosecutions when only minor injuries were involved - were resolved.

The legislation passed by Congress and soon to be signed into law is named in memory of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old boy from Chicago who was visiting relatives in Mississippi in 1955 when he was lynched after being accused of leering at a white woman. Not only did the two white men who killed him get acquitted, but they openly bragged about how they killed the young boy. If only there had been a federal law that could have been used to try to hold them to account.

Thankfully, the large, public lynchings in which white people sipped lemonade as they and their children watched Black people being killed are a thing of the past. But America kids itself if it thinks that such heinous hate crimes don't still exist today. Witness the modern-day lynching of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Enactment of the Emmett Till Antilynching Act might be mostly symbolic. Arbery's killers will go to prison after their convictions on state and federal charges. But it is important that this country make clear that the lynching of Black people is not - and never was - acceptable.