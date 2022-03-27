Editorial: Alex Jones' "journalism" is an oxymoron

Settlement of a defamation suit by an Albemarle County man against crackpot conspiracy theorist Alex Jones took far too long and rendered far too little in punishment - $50,000. But last week, Jones and his henchmen and -women were forced to admit that they lied about Brennan Gilmore as they tried to destroy his reputation. Gilmore attracted Jones' ire after Gilmore told the truth about what happened at the deadly Unite the Right riot in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.

Gilmore, who was on leave from the U.S. State Department at the time of the riot, made and posted online a video that showed neo-Nazi James Alex Fields Jr. driving a car into a crowd of counter-protesters. Fields killed Heather Heyer and injured 30 others. The video proved the terrorism fomented by neo-Nazis and White supremacists.

Gilmore's video did not match the storyline the violent racists and anti-Semites of Unite the Right wanted. They had, after all, conspired to start a race war based on the fact that they were victims, not criminals. Doing his best version of Joseph Goebbels, their helpful sympathizer Jones used his InfoWars website in an attempt to impeach Gilmore's credibility. He and his minions did this the way they always do:

They lied and invented a conspiracy theory.

In the days after Aug. 12, Jones, et al. fabricated and publicized a story that blamed the deadly violence in Charlottesville on a plot dreamed up by liberal activist George Soros and the Central Intelligence Agency. In doing so, Jones and his Infowars website implicated Gilmore in the scheme. The headlines of the stories read like paranoid ravings. "Bombshell Connection Between Charlottesville, Soros, CIA." "State Department/CIA Orchestrated Charlottesville Tragedy."

Gilmore sued in 2018. In 2019, a federal judge refused to throw out Gilmore's case, as Jones and his co-defendants asked. This was the moment they knew they were in trouble. Lawyers for Gilmore would get to question them about motives and methods. That's how civil law operates. The guilty lie with impunity as their attorneys try to highjack the legal system with technicalities that are about the process and not the truth. Good defense lawyers get rich in civil practice divining ways to stop their clients from being put under oath.

Out of options for dodging the truth without perjuring themselves, Jones and his co-defendants folded. Several agreed to pay damages to Gilmore. Most important, the settlement required an admission of who these people are and how they operate.

The defendants admitted they had no “evidence that Gilmore was involved in a set up or in any other way with the August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville and the terrorist attack that killed Heather Heyer.”

While he admitted his lies about Gilmore and Charlottesville, Jones simultaneously failed to show up for the second time for a deposition in another defamation suit. After the 2012 slaughter of 26 elementary school children and staff in Sandy Hook, Conn. by an assault-weapon-toting 20-year-old gunman, Jones faced a reality check about gun violence. The school attack didn't make the sons of the Second Amendment look so good. He dug deep into his stinking pile of pile of prevarications to produce his most mendacious of falsehoods. He claimed that Sandy Hook was a hoax staged by actors to justify seizing guns from Americans.

Here's hoping a judge has him arrested and thrown in jail for contempt of court until he is deposed.

In the Gilmore settlement, the defendants confessed that their handling of the Charlottesville business "did not meet the journalistic standards of Jones, Infowars and FSS." This turns out to be the biggest lie Jones, et al. have ever told.

You need hip boots to wade through the diabolical disinformation Alex Jones has fed his clueless and self-deluded followers. In that sense, he resembles one of his loyalists, former President Donald Trump. Trump loved to promote Jones as an "amazing" independent journalist. As Brennan Gilmore and the grieving parents of murdered children continue to prove, he is anything but.