Yesterday, The Daily Progress published an article stating that the last day for Virginia voters to cast their ballots was Thursday, November 3. That was incorrect. The last day to participate in early voting is on Saturday, November 5 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Early Voting Deadline Correction
