DURHAM, N.C. – No. 3 Virginia (8-3, 2-2 ACC) nearly overcame a six-goal deficit at halftime, but No. 2 Duke (11-2, 3-2 ACC) held on to win 15-14 at Koskinen Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Virginia goalie Matthew Nunes (8-3) made a career-high 17 saves, while Duke’s William Helm (11-2) recorded seven of his 12 total saves in the fourth quarter.

Offensively, Virginia was led by Payton Cormier, who notched his ninth hat trick of the season. Cormier’s four scores moved him to No. 2 on UVA’s all-time goals list, passing Michael Watson (142) and Matt Moore (143) in the process. With 145 career goals, Cormier is now just 20 goals shy of tying UVA’s all-time record held by Doug Knight (165).

Cormier extended his point streak to 38 games.

UVA midfielder Griffin Schutz also recorded his third career hat trick with three goals and one assist.

“[We’re] disappointed,” said Virginia head coach Lars Tiffany. “Our job as the coaching staff for Virginia men’s lacrosse is to win games – win ACC games. To come to Koskinen [Stadium] and come away with a W and we didn’t do that. Obviously, we couldn’t be more grateful for the way we didn’t go down. We might’ve been wobbly like a fighter who’s taken a lot of body blows – a lot of hits to the head – but too much heart for us to go down. [I’m] very grateful for the way we battled back and just kept believing despite what the scoreboard said. The sting of the loss is somewhat balanced by this incredible gratitude that we all have for each other.”

Duke led 10-4 at the break, but UVa stormed back in the second half. Schutz assisted on Dickson’s second goal with 1:03 left to shrink the Duke lead to one [15-14] for the first time since the Blue Devils claimed the game’s opening goal. Nunes’ 17th save came with just over 30 seconds to play and gave UVa another legitimate chance. After a successful Virginia clear, Schutz attacked the cage and found Cormier on the crease, who fired off a quick shot, but it was saved by Helm with 16 seconds remaining. The Cavaliers got off one more shot from the Duke restraining line just before time expired, but it was saved with ease to solidify the win for the Blue Devils.

In Duke’s 18th consecutive regular-season win over the Cavaliers, UVa struggled at the faceoff X, finishing 11-for-32, and lost the ground ball battle [37-34] for the first time this season.

Despite holding Duke star attackman Brennan O’Neill to just two goals on 11 shots and one assist, nine different Blue Devils found the back of the net in Saturday’s contest.

With one assist, Virginia’s Thomas McConvey extended his point streak to 63 games. Having registered at least one point in all 63 career games, McConvey’s streak is the longest among all active Division-I players. For his career, McConvey has amassed 147 goals and 63 assists.

The Cavaliers return to Klöckner Stadium on Saturday to host Syracuse (7-5, 0-3 ACC). Opening faceoff is set for 2 p.m. on ESPNU.