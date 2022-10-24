Drug agents seeking city man on distribution, firearms charges

A drug taskforce comprised of regional law enforcement agencies is looking for a Charlottesville man on charges of distributing drugs and illegally possessing firearms.

Officers with the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Taskforce, known as JADE, have filed five charges against Tyrik Alloyd Ayers, 22. The charges came after drug officers with a warrant searched his home in the 100 block of Quince Lane.

Drug officers said they found three semi-automatic rifles, nearly three pounds of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine, 100 Percocet pills, 100 THC vape cartridges, $12,000 in cash and packaging materials.

Ayers was not at home at the time officers searched his home.

He is charged with separate counts of possessing with intent to distribute marijuana, Percocet and cocaine and with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm distributing drugs.

JADE members are asking anyone with information about Ayers or the case to call the Crimestoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

JADE includes investigators from the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, Greene County Sheriff's Office, Nelson County Sheriff's, and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Charlottesville office.