Looking for someone who can keep you laughing? Come meet the goofiest boy in town - Doonie! This boy is... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A group of Charlottesville residents and property owners is suing the city over approval of a new comprehensive plan and future land use map, …
Several names to watch in the transfer portal as the Virginia football team looks to replenish its roster.
Bryan Garick Hatcher, 47, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the November 2020 killing of Tiewan Benston.
Magill helped lead UVa through the pandemic as the school reinvented itself online.
Last week's winter storm threw most Louisa County residents in the cold and dark.
An unhoused Charlottesville man was sentenced to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 death of another unhouse…
Martha Jefferson has seen an increasing number of patients with COVID-19 up to 33 on Friday, which is about one-fifth of its hospital patients.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 54-52 win over Virginia Tech.
Finding and cooperating with a new city manager are the big goals for Charlottesville's new mayor
Spring semester will begin on time and in person, administrators say.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.