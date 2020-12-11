Don't get me started: Wrapping up the holidays isn’t always pretty

Many years ago, I watched in awe as my Grandma Mason’s fingers folded and tucked colorful Christmas paper around a rectangular box. She carefully placed tape beneath corners so the shiny strips wouldn’t show. Like a well-tuned John Deere bailer, she pulled red and green ribbon around the wrapped box, tied the knot, created a multi-looped bow, and finished the process by curling the ends of the ribbon with an open pair of scissors. Unimpressed by her own work, she quickly reached for another gift box and began the entire process again.
Grandma Mason had a God-given gift for wrapping the perfect gift. Her talent has yet to be surpassed by any preppy little sorority girl working during her college break at the congeniality gift wrap counter at Belk. As a young lad, each December she and I used to spread all the family’s presents on the bed in the “blue room”—Grandma’s bedrooms were obviously named for the paint color on the walls, not for the feeling one got while in them—and with great precision and ease she would transform a stack of oddly shaped boxes into an array of festive jewels that would shame any Macy’s holiday window display.
I was merely an apprentice in those days; dedicated to learning the dying art of gift wrapping. At fifty-seven, I am unfortunately still an apprentice and often desecrate the art. Many of my final products take on the appearance of a package that has fallen from a UPS truck and mercilessly run over by a week’s worth of traffic.
Whenever I get a weird look from someone receiving one of my lovely packages, I just say, “Hey, it’s wrapped, ain’t it?” If I’ve covered the gift with enough paper to conceal the artist’s name on a CD or my wife was unable to make out the words “Hoover Hand-held Power Vac” through the paper, I felt I had done my job.
When I’m prepared to condemn myself to the hours it takes to wrap a few gifts, I first clear the kitchen table and then lay out the wrapping paper along with a roll of Scotch tape, a pair of scissors and piles of bows and tangled ribbon. I usually begin with gift boxes that are easiest to wrap such as the Milton Bradley board games, boxed curling irons, books, and anything else in a pleasant rectangular or square shape.
I roll out the paper, estimate the amount it will take to completely cover the box and begin my cutting with sewing scissors which have already been dulled from cutting off the top out of the Christmas tree that was somehow two feet taller than the room when it was brought into the house. After three or four tries and miles of wasted Christmas wrap, I have completely covered the package so it resembles a first grade papier-mâché project gone terribly wrong.
My first bad words of the holiday season are usually uttered during the course of untangling the Christmas lights I thought I had so carefully stored the year before. My second prolific pouring of profanity is produced as I laboriously try to find the end of the Scotch tape each time I’m ready to apply a piece to another ill-folded corner of a package. I begin by picking at what I think is the end of tape roll. Five minutes later when I still don’t have any tape off the roll, I decide that manufacturers call this stuff “invisible tape” not because you can’t see it when applied to the package, but because I can never see where the roll ends and begins.
When the corners are finally sealed with strips of mutilated tape and the ribbon is wrapped around the package, I crudely imitate Grandma Mason by attempting to make a bow which results in a mass of misshapen loops and Boy Scout knots. The end result looks more like a fur ball that the cat might cough up than a finishing touch on a Christmas package.
You may wonder if I ever curl the ends of my ribbon with an open pair of scissors as Grandma Mason used to do. Real men don’t eat quiche and real men don’t curl their ribbon with an open pair of scissors. We can cut a cord of firewood with the help of a Poulan chainsaw without a scratch, but let us attempt curling Christmas ribbon and we’ll end up in the emergency room.
The packages I wrap seem to migrate to the back of the Christmas tree where they are hidden by the more professionally wrapped gifts from the females in my family who actually know what they are doing. I should be upset, but if you’ve seen some of my wrapped creations, you’d understand why you’ve never seen my wrapped creations. I find consolation in the fact that when all the gifts have been opened and that one time when my wife’s eyes were filled with tears of joy as she tried out her new Hoover Hand-held Power Vac—instead of the two karat diamond she was expecting—all the beautiful wrapping and lovely bows with their scissor-curled ends make their way into a big ol’ Hefty bag no matter how the outside of the gift was prepared.
Grandma Mason could wrap with the best of them. For years I watched her spin her magic in the “blue room”, but unfortunately some genes are passed from one generation to another while others are not. For instance, my Uncle Eddie could belch on command. I practiced and practiced, and one great, unforgettable day, I mastered his socially forbidden talent. Unfortunately it was during one of Preacher Greene’s Sunday sermons.
I believe my family would have been a lot happier if I had learned the art of curling the ends of ribbon with an open pair of scissors instead of being able to belch on command.
Anyway, whether you know how to wrap like my Grandma Mason or belch on command like my Uncle Eddie, here’s wishing you a very Merry Christmas with all the beautiful trimmings. No matter how you look at it, family is everything during this time of year and the memories of them all are what makes the holidays great.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!