Don't get me started: Wrapping up the holidays isn’t always pretty

Whenever I get a weird look from someone receiving one of my lovely packages, I just say, “Hey, it’s wrapped, ain’t it?” If I’ve covered the gift with enough paper to conceal the artist’s name on a CD or my wife was unable to make out the words “Hoover Hand-held Power Vac” through the paper, I felt I had done my job.

When I’m prepared to condemn myself to the hours it takes to wrap a few gifts, I first clear the kitchen table and then lay out the wrapping paper along with a roll of Scotch tape, a pair of scissors and piles of bows and tangled ribbon. I usually begin with gift boxes that are easiest to wrap such as the Milton Bradley board games, boxed curling irons, books, and anything else in a pleasant rectangular or square shape.

I roll out the paper, estimate the amount it will take to completely cover the box and begin my cutting with sewing scissors which have already been dulled from cutting off the top out of the Christmas tree that was somehow two feet taller than the room when it was brought into the house. After three or four tries and miles of wasted Christmas wrap, I have completely covered the package so it resembles a first grade papier-mâché project gone terribly wrong.