Don't Get Me Started: Will this be the year?

We have bid farewell to another year which can only mean that we’re all in the process of trying our best to say good-bye to all those things in life of which we do too much or too little. So which resolutions did you make this year?

“This will be the year I start eating right by watching my caloric intake and cutting out fatty foods from my diet.”

Yeah, right. Been saying this one for the past umpteen years. We usually make this resolution around 11:30 PM New Year’s Eve after we devour every single morsel left from holiday parties, family reunions, caroling gatherings, church functions, or any other bring-your-favorite-appetizer get-together. It’s a way of purging the house of all the food before the New Year arrives so we won’t be tempted to eat any of it later.

With your stomach full of fudge, fresh coconut cake, brownies, bourbon balls, the last bits from the Christmas Day ham, and the remaining limb of a gingerbread man, you gingerly sit on the sofa wearing something with an expandable waistband and say: “Yes, this will be the year I start eating right.”

Might as well give up blinking.

The novelty of 2023 being our personal Olympic year of getting back in shape quickly fades like the last of the cheese ball that we hid in a Tupperware container behind the milk carton in the fridge. Yes, making dieting promises on a full stomach are much easier than keeping those promises on an empty one. Inevitably, a week after the ball has fallen in Times Square, we fall into a big ol’ bag of Doritos with a side order of Neapolitan ice cream and decide it might be better to start that exercise routine at the beginning of an even numbered year like 2024.

“This will be the year I stop smoking.”

I don’t smoke, but I have friends and relatives who do and each year around this time they decide that no more Marlboros or Salem Lights will ever touch their lips again. In a symbolic gesture, around 11:45 PM on New Year’s Eve they toss their remaining pack of cigarettes over the back fence where they precariously land somewhere out in the cow pasture. They boldly denounce their addiction and enthusiastically count down the remaining seconds of the year.

“Happy New Year!” they exclaim.

They clink their champagne glasses, toss their confetti and unconsciously reach for that pack of cigarettes which used to always be present in their shirt pocket or purse. But this time it’s not there. Ultimately, after these defiant butt kickers kick their habit one can look out the back window where the cow pasture has taken on the appearance of a UFO landing pad as the lights from several flashlights with weak batteries are scouring the area in search of a single salvageable cigarette that survived the lob over the fence.

“This is the year I will be kinder to my fellowman and woman.”

Now here is a great resolution we should all adopt, but for some reason we always seem to also fall short of this goal. But, hey, don’t blame yourself. Blame your fellow man or woman. He or she is the one who cuts you off in traffic, checks out 49 items in the “12 Items or Less” lane, gets the promotion you deserve, cancels the television show you enjoy, and constantly reminds you that you should lose some weight or quit smoking those smelly ol’ cigarettes.

Come on, everybody. Let’s be a little easier on ourselves as we enter 2023. It’s true that some of us need to diet while others need to quit smoking and still others need to be a bit kinder. On the other hand, nobody is perfect, so why make all these New Year’s resolutions that tend to make us all grumpy and unbearable to live with during the first few weeks of each year.

Make resolutions you can keep. That’s what I’ve decided to do this year and here are my ten promises to myself for 2020. Feel free to use them.

1. Wake up every morning.

2. Go to bed every night.

3. Never check out 49 items in the “12 Items or Less” lane.

4. Breathe when necessary.

5. Turn a light on before entering a dark room.

6. Watch the Super Bowl.

7. Claim the prize money if I match all six winning numbers on a single LOTTO ticket.

8. Wear clothes when in public.

9. Use deodorant.

10. Make no New Year’s resolutions I can’t keep.

Whatever you decide to get rid of, start doing, improve on, or resolve, the best to you in 2023.