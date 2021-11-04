Don't Get Me Started: Where does all the time go?

I went to church, but during Reverend Halley’s sermon on gluttony, my stomach began to growl since my body was thinking it was time for my 12:15 lunch break even though my watch read 11:15.

I left church and finally ate lunch around 1:00 which was actually 2:00 S.T. (Stomach Time). As the day went on, I tried to do a few odd jobs around the house, but all the while I fought the urge to stretch out on any flat surface and take a nap. Before I knew it, I was ready to go to bed. Of course, it was only 5:30 PM in the evening and pitch black outside.

After a cup of strong coffee, I ate my supper and dug deep to muster up enough energy to drag myself to the sofa where I proceeded to doze and “rest my eyes” as my Nana Ward always called it. Once again, I was ready for bed. It was 7:00 PM. The same irrational male pride that prevents me from stopping to ask for directions while on vacation was preventing me from succumbing to sleep at 7:00 PM. Even retirement homes don’t have lights-out until 8:00 PM.

The clock in the foyer finally struck the 9:00 PM hour. I felt this was a reasonable bedtime. So, I set my alarm and crawled into bed. The next thing I remember was being insensitively awakened by my rude clock radio blaring “Wasted Days and Wasted Nights” by Freddie Fender.