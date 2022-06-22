Don't Get Me Started: What's wrong with a little sweat?

Quite often, summertime in Central Virginia makes me wish Eve had left that apple alone so I could work outside in the yard wearing nothing more than a fig leaf and a smile and not be ashamed of my nakedness. I guess I could ignore the shame, but the neighbors might be obligated to report me to the proper authorities.

So, for now, when I’m doing yard work, I’ll continue to stay covered in a pair of shorts and Redwing work boots. But with the weather as hot as it’s been lately, it’s tough to keep from getting drenched in sweat after five minutes of pushing a mower. And let me tell you, I’m a sweater. Not the knitted kind that Aunt Vera makes you every Christmas that is five sizes too small because she still thinks you’re in grade school. I’m a sweater as in one who perspires profusely when performing physical activity in the summer heat. And it ain’t pretty.

But don’t most guys sweat? Don’t most of us soak a couple T-shirts while cutting the grass? And isn’t sweat a sign of virility; a sign of masculinity? Isn’t sweat flying from your brow during physical activity a sign of dogged, unstoppable determination? Doesn’t a sweat-laden shirt on a man reflect a guy who is no stranger to hard work? Isn’t blood, sweat, and tears the things with which this great country of ours was built?

If this is true, then why is it when a virile, determined, hard-working man comes into the house covered in sweat, the first thing his wife says is: “Oh, gross. You’re icky.”?

Now is that any way to greet your virile, determined, hard-working man, ladies? Maybe.

I admit, when I come in from the yard with grass and grit stuck to me and looking like an unkempt Chia Pet, I’m pretty gross and icky. But can I help it if my father and his father and his father before him passed on the sweat gene to me? You’re either born with it or you’re not. And I got it. So now, for the rest of my life, I am stuck with being a virile, determined, hard-working man who starts sweating when the temperature outside creeps above 80 degrees. But I’m not alone. There are plenty of us who have inherited the sweat gene from our forefathers.

We’re very easy to pick out of the crowd. We’re the ones that are perspiring when no one else is. We’re the ones who are dabbing our foreheads with a white hanky or catching that drop of sweat on our necks with a Tissue before it rolls down the middle of our backs.

We’re the ones fanning ourselves with the church bulletin during a summer sermon or the ones frantically waving a parchment-colored program in front of our face at a July wedding.

And Lord knows, an outdoor August wedding reception when the temperature is hovering around 90 degrees, with not the slightest breeze stirring, is the closest thing to hell on earth to a male born with the sweat gene. We mix and mingle with the guests and go in and out of consciousness, now and then pressing our iced tea glass to our forehead, dabbing our sideburns with a cocktail napkin, and praying the groom will remove his sports coat so we can remove ours before we are forced to get friendly with the swan-shaped ice sculpture.

The sad thing about our situation is that there is little, if any, funding ear-marked to search for a medical procedure to extract the sweat gene from a person’s body. They can clone sheep, but can’t keep a guy from soaking his starched shirt in a crowded elevator.

In other words, there is little we gene-carrying sweaters can do except wear plenty of Mennen Speed Stick and steer clear of friendships with young, unmarried couples who might possibly fall in love and include our names on their mid-summer wedding invitation list.

So as we get deeper into the summer and those hazy, hot, and humid days get more and more unbearable, I want all you wives and girlfriends out there to remember that we may be gross and icky, but it was a bunch of sweaty guys that built the pyramids of Egypt and a bunch of sweaty guys who built the skyscrapers of New York City and I’ll bet you a hundred bucks and two drenched T-shirts that it’s going to be a bunch of sweaty guys that will build the platform on which the first female president will stand to give her inaugural address sometime in the future.

We’re not so gross and icky after all, are we?