Don't Get Me Started: Two left feet left one big impression

It was my eighth-grade school dance.

I applied some of the skin-colored cover-up goop to my cheeks, my forehead, my chin and then my nose. I no longer saw a bird-battered kid but instead, one of those wax figures in a black and white Vincent Price movie. I was wearing more makeup than my Aunt Victoria and she made Tammy Faye Baker look like a natural beauty. I viciously scrubbed off the stuff and decided it would be best to show up looking like I had fallen face first onto a graveled road instead of showing up looking like Endora from “Bewitched.”

I went into my bedroom and put on a record—yes, a record; this was back when a CD was just a good place to secure your money. I put on my baby blue JC Penney slacks, yellow button-up collared shirt, and slick-soled shoes that were supposed to enable me to dance like John Travolta. I practiced a few American Bandstand moves and continued to fight off the circling buzzards.

I walked down the hall and entered the kitchen. My mother turned and gave a quick gasp.

“Oh my, you look so grown up,” she said.

What she should have said was “Who threw darts at your face?” but mothers possess that rare talent of making you feel like a million bucks when you’re actually feeling like a buck seventy-five.