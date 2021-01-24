Don't Get Me Started: Two left feet left one big impression

My face stung from the application of Aqua Velva cologne. As I stared into the bathroom mirror, I saw an adolescent face on which a half dozen tiny pieces of toilet paper had been applied to stop the bleeding from all the razor nicks. I could have put my head in the whirling blades of metal fan and loss less blood. Where there wasn’t a patch of toilet paper, there was the presence of a pimple. Rentin-A, that miracle drug of the 70’s, was failing to fulfill its end of the bargain.
There was a lump in my throat as if I had simultaneously swallowed three of my Nana Ward’s famous dumplings. The butterflies in my stomach had long flown away and were now replaced by soaring buzzards.
If you think it’s a difficult task to make yourself appear younger when you’re closing in on sixty, try to make yourself look older when you’re closing in on fourteen. Age spots can be hidden with over-the-counter medicinal cover-ups, but pimples and adolescence can only be concealed with the help of a ski mask and a darkroom.
I removed all the bits of bloody toilet paper from my face and grimaced in the mirror. I looked like one of the kids attacked by crows in the schoolyard in Hitchcock’s “The Birds.” How could I go into public looking like this? Tonight, was a very important night. This was a date that would either live in the alcoves of my most precious memories or either haunt me for the rest of my life.
It was my eighth-grade school dance.
I applied some of the skin-colored cover-up goop to my cheeks, my forehead, my chin and then my nose. I no longer saw a bird-battered kid but instead, one of those wax figures in a black and white Vincent Price movie. I was wearing more makeup than my Aunt Victoria and she made Tammy Faye Baker look like a natural beauty. I viciously scrubbed off the stuff and decided it would be best to show up looking like I had fallen face first onto a graveled road instead of showing up looking like Endora from “Bewitched.”
I went into my bedroom and put on a record—yes, a record; this was back when a CD was just a good place to secure your money. I put on my baby blue JC Penney slacks, yellow button-up collared shirt, and slick-soled shoes that were supposed to enable me to dance like John Travolta. I practiced a few American Bandstand moves and continued to fight off the circling buzzards.
I walked down the hall and entered the kitchen. My mother turned and gave a quick gasp.
“Oh my, you look so grown up,” she said.
What she should have said was “Who threw darts at your face?” but mothers possess that rare talent of making you feel like a million bucks when you’re actually feeling like a buck seventy-five.
As my Dad drove me to the dance, he went over the Southern Gentleman’s Rules of Etiquette with the severity of a VMI upper classman. After the twenty-minute drive to the school, he had successfully filled me with such anxiety that I feared I would be incapable of handing a young lady a glass of red fruit punch without being sent to a correctional center for juvenile delinquents. But that’s what dads do and we thank them for it later.
The gym was crowded, but the dance floor was not. Alex Meggison and Carolyn Parker were the only ones at center court. They were slow dancing. The tempo of the D.J.’s tunes made no difference to this couple; they slow danced when there was no music at all. Seems every school had one of these couples.
I walked over to a group of buddies sitting on the bleachers who resembled the cast from “The Outsiders.” I quickly learned that it was cool for males to congregate on the bleachers and make fun of all the guys who actually tried to dance when, in fact, we actually wanted to be the ones gyrating with all the Marsha and Jan Bradys at center court.
And then, as though someone had given me permission to swim in the deep end of the hormonal pool, I saw her. Yes, it was Susan as I had never seen her before. Her hair was usually piled high on her head, but tonight it fell to about shoulder-length. She was beautiful. In a daze, I clumsily walked across the gym floor; ignoring the teasing from the hooligans I called my friends.
Susan turned to me, smiled, and as “Color My World” strained against the poor acoustics of the gymnasium walls, I said: “Hello, Mrs. Roberts. How are you?”
“Just fine,” my eighth-grade English teacher answered. “I enjoyed your paper on the Great Gatsby. It was beautifully written—a bit wordy at times, but we all have to develop our own individual style.”
Of course, I knew what she was really thinking. She actually wanted to say: “I want to give up my teaching career, divorce my husband, and run away with you to Mexico and live happily ever after.” But she never did.
“So why aren’t you dancing?” she actually asked.
“Um, I’m not really much into it,” I responded.
“I see. Is this your first dance?”
“Yeah—I mean, yes ma’am.”
“I remember my first dance,” she went on. “Not so much fun.”
“Why wasn’t it,” I asked, knowing she was lying—she was never my age.
“I never danced. I was too shy and all the boys sat on the bleachers pretending they didn’t want to dance when they really did.”
What? How did she know about that? Was she actually a kid once? No. She’s always been a teacher—never a kid. Could she have actually been fourteen at some time in her life? I know my parents never were. But Mrs. Roberts somehow knew just what we were going through.
“Now my second school dance,” she added. “That was a blast.”
“Why?” I asked.
“I danced,” she said with a smile.
About that time, the D.J. started playing “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.” This was one I had practiced in my bedroom. I knew all the words. I knew the steps. It had a good beat and you could dance to it. And, so, I asked Rachel Barker to dance. Okay, she’s my cousin, but at almost fourteen and during a fast song, that counts.
Mrs. Roberts didn’t divorce her husband and run off to Mexico with me that night, but she did teach me that if you spend your life sitting on the bleachers or slow dancing during a fast song, the world just might pass you by.
When you’re growing up, parental advice is great; even though we rarely appreciate it until we’re parents. And when our parents aren’t there to oversee things our teachers are our greatest supporters.
To all those faculty members who taught me to diagram a sentence, do long division, run laps during gym class, or just offered some compassionate advice as I awkwardly maneuvered through my first school dance, I would like to offer my greatest appreciation. Without you, we would have overcome little and accomplished much less.