Don't Get Me Started: Time to hug your mower

Last week I mowed my yard for the first time this season. The first spring mowing is always odd. You really can’t call it “cutting the grass” because there isn’t much grass to cut. The main reason you do it is to make sure the wild onions, dandelions, and all the other prolific, unwanted weeds are cut down to the same level. The most fun part of mowing your lawn for the first time since last year is trying to start your lawn mower for the first time since last year.

It never fails. We expect our mowers to start on the first pull of the starter cord. Why do we continue to expect such a springtime miracle? Pull cord. Nothing. Pull cord. Nothing. Pull cord and a muscle in your back and then spew a long series of obscenities that would make an L.A. gang member blush.

Let’s put things in perspective. I feel sorry for mowers. We expect them to start right away. Would you be so eager to start on the first try if you had spent all winter out in the wood shed or under the house or perhaps out in the elements? I doubt it. Any good workout begins with proper stretching or so at least that’s what someone told me while standing in line at Big Daddy’s All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Trough.

Lawn mowers deserve a little respect. But we treat them very much like Christmas tree stands, birthday candles, and the funnel you use to put motor oil in your car. You only think about them and treat them kindly when you need them. All the other days of the year, you carelessly toss them aside, think nothing of their welfare, and then complain that they don’t do exactly what you want them to do when you need them to carry out their purpose.

Why should we expect our lawn mowers to jump at our beck and call after the way we treat them? I have observed appalling mistreatment within my own family.

Around Thanksgiving, after Uncle Bob chews up all the oak leaves in his yard, he parks his mower behind the disabled ’64 Chevy pickup that has bamboo growing up through the chassis on the passenger side. He then puts an old wash tub over the engine of the lawn mower—a rusty tub that has holes in it the size of golf balls. From what is this battered tub going to protect a mower? Sunshine? During a winter storm with snow, freezing rain, and high winds, where would Uncle Bob seek shelter? Inside in his La-Z Boy recliner by the woodstove or under a rusty old washtub out by his ’64 Chevy? I think we know.

Now my Uncle Ralph prefers the plastic baby pool method of preservation. At the end of the cutting season, he parks his lawn mower beneath Cousin Todd’s rotting basketball goal, turns an old plastic baby pool over on it and weighs the pool down with a cinder block.

“I can’t stand the way that bright blue baby pool distracts from my red plastic poinsettias I put in the front window boxes every Christmas,” Aunt Beulah complains.

“Doggone it, Beulah,” Uncle Ralph responds. “If it weren’t for all your holiday stuff, I might be able to find a little space in the garage to store the lawn mower. Heck, we haven’t parked a vehicle in there since it was built back in ’59.”

So there our lawn mowers sit beneath rusty washtubs, The Little Mermaid baby pools, threadbare tarps, and Hefty bags like discarded souls, awaiting the rite of spring when some foolish weekend warrior comes to unveil them to the work ahead without even a single “Hello, old friend,” or “Welcome back, buddy.”

If you ask me, we should be ashamed of ourselves; the way we treat our mowers is atrocious. Perhaps we should start a lawn mower humane society. We could call it M.O.W.E.R. or Mowers Of the World for Equal Rights. Perhaps we should bring our mowers indoors and pamper them through the harsh winter months. Perhaps we should set up encounter groups where mowers and their owners get together and discuss their personal expectations of one another. Perhaps we could give our mowers more encouragement and make them feel good about themselves. Yes, it could happen. Couldn’t it?

I doubt it. When it’s all said and done, it wouldn’t matter if you kept your lawn mower clothed in L.L. Bean coats, Eddie Bauer scarves, parked it inside by the space heater near the back door and fed it a diet of Pennzoil and high-octane cocktails, that doggone thing still wouldn’t start until you were red in the face and felt like you had arm wrestled Arnold Schwarzenegger.

After keeping my mower in a well-insulated environment in my garage and religiously starting it up from time to time over the past several months, how did it repay me this spring? You guessed right. It didn’t start when I needed to cut down the wild onions and dandelions. I kicked it, cursed it, banged it, knocked it, put a voodoo spell on it, spat on it, and finally rolled it down the hill where it ultimately struck a tree.

I then put gas in it and it started on the first pull.

With that said, my mower and I are now in counseling. And yes, I’ve agreed to join Mowers Of the World for Equal Rights.