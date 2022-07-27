Don't Get Me Started: Things always look good looking back

“Boy, we sure do need the rain.”

Haven’t heard that one in a while, have you?

I can’t recall a spring and summer in past history where there have been as many rainy days and storms. I swear I drove past a barnyard the other day and saw horses, cows, pigs, and chickens lining up two-by two as if preparing to board an ark. The livestock are owned by local resident Clyde N. Hankins. I am curious to know if the middle initial stands for Noah.

Remember those potatoes and onions you planted? With all the water standing in our garden spot, I’ll most likely be producing potato and cream of onion soup. Instead of tomatoes and asparagus and beets, I’ve decided to try cranberries and water chestnuts. It couldn’t hurt.

“Ya’ll better not talk too bad about the weather,” an old-timer down at East Main Garage warned. “You’ll be eatin’ your words when it turns hotter and dryer than my wife’s cornbread.”

It never fails. You can always catch old-timers at the gas stations or the mechanic shops or sitting in their cars while their wives grocery shop, all talking about the weather and who had the most rain in his rain gauge that morning.

“I had three and four quarters.”

“I measured three and five quarters.”

And there’s the one braggart in the group has to beat everyone by saying: “I had to get up in the middle of the night and empty the gauge. This mornin’ it was full again.”

The others snort and blow in disbelief at their ill-weather friend. And then the conversation turns to weather from the past. No matter how harrowing the weather gets today, yesterday, or two weeks ago, these old gentlemen can always tell you how much worse the elements were when they were young.

Never fight it, just listen, nod your head and say: “Doggone, that’s amazin’.”

“This rain ain’t nothin’ compared to the spring of ’37,” one says. “If I recall correctly, it was so wet that groundhogs were leaving their burrows and livin’ up in the walnut trees in my back woods.”

“Heck,” another boasts. “I remember the rain came down so hard for two weeks in April during the spring of ’43 that the buzzards took cover under the trucks and cars. Scary sight, I tell you. Looked like one o’ them Hitchcock movies.”

“Well, if I recall,” another mentions. “It rained so hard in ’28 and the river got so high that when the water finally went down, catfish were found swimmin’ in the water tower.”

“And in ’29, my uncle said it rained so hard all of April that fifteen head of cattle from Bremo Bluff were swept away and weren’t found until June when a Virginia Beach lifeguard discovered them grazin’ behind a sand dune. Somebody in my family’s got actual photographs—but I can’t remember just who.”

“Doggone, that’s amazin’,” I said.

From the rain they move on to the wind.

“Radio said the wind was gonna pick up this aft’noon. Could be some pretty high gustin’ goin’ on.”

“I recall that the March of ’51 brought Central Virginia some of its highest winds ever. Bernard Whiteside said he was sittin’ in his pickup at the intersection of Route 6 and the ol’ Howardsville Road when he saw the wind blow the S-T-O-P right off the stop sign. Left nothin’ but a blank red sign attached to a post. Road crew had to come out the next day and paint the white letterin’ back on.”

“I believe it was April of ’31 that brought even worse winds. Came out of Canada or that other big country up north—can’t recall its name. Anyway, there were a couple days in there when you could smell a sweet fragrance when you woke up in the mornin’. And when you looked out the window, there were cherry blossoms all over the yard—blown down here all the way from Washington, DC. Somebody in my family’s got pictures—but can’t remember just who.”

And whatever you do, don’t get them started on their historical accounts of snowfall in the area. It was always worse back then.

“We sure have had a piddly amount of snow lately.”

“It just doesn’t snow around here like it used to.”

“I believe it was the winter of ’38 that we got so much snow over a three-day period that if you didn’t live in a house with a second story window then you just didn’t get out until the spring thaw.”

“I’m not sure, but I think it was the next winter—the one of ’39 when we got so much snow that Christmas was postponed until Valentine’s Day.”

“And these modern-day school kids don’t know what it was like back when we were kids. Heck, the world could have come to an end the night before, but you were expected to take that spelling test the next day.”

“Ain’t that the truth? Snow up to your behind and we still went to school.”

“My momma would pack enough food and supplies for a week in case we got stranded on the road between our house and the school. Of course, it was a twelve-mile walk—uphill both ways.”

“But today, one flake of snow and those kids spend the rest of the day loungin’ on the sofa in pajamas like a bunch o’ rich folk. They don’t know how good they’ve got it. Times were tough when we were kids.”

“You got a point there. Torrential rains. High winds. And snow up to your behind.”

“The good ol’ days,” they all say in unison.

“Doggone, that’s amazin’,” I say.

The rain that continues to fall during this summer may be a present nuisance, but, before I know it, time will pass and I will be gloriously recalling these odd weather patterns in a conversation down at East Main Garage.

“I believe it was the spring of ’22 that it rained so much that Clyde Hankin’s farm animals started linin’ up two-by-two,” I will say. “Believe it or not, Clyde’s middle initial was N.—sure enough, it stood for Noah.”

“Doggone, that’s amazin’,” a young boy will say.

“What are you doin’ out o’ school, boy?” I’ll ask him.

“They were calling for snow,” he’ll say, squinting at me in the bright sunshine.

“Figures,” I’ll add. “You kids today don’t know nothin’ ‘bout hard times. Things sure were different when I was your age. And they were some good ol’ days.”