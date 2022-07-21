Don't Get Me Started: There's too much suing going on

When Carlotta Mae Campbrey’s Lincoln Town Car cruises into town, the citizens of Scottsville steer clear of her cream-colored luxury vehicle. Never has there been a woman so ready to sue another person who “wrongs” her than Carlotta Mae Campbrey.

Last summer, Ms. Campbrey bought the old Palmer Place near Dillwyn which is a 200-acre farm with a huge Georgian-style mansion and several barns where her thoroughbred horses are treated like royalty. Back in Louisville, Kentucky, she used to host the biggest Derby parties in the entire state. Her husband, Clinton Campbrey, is one of the most successful lawyers to ever grace a courtroom. His litigation tactics are legendary in Kentucky. Unfortunately, Carlotta Mae’s and Clinton’s divorce was almost as legendary.

So, lucky for us, we’ve got a local millionaire with an attitude who has acquired her legal expertise from the pillow talk that transpired between her and her ex-spouse. Presently she has two lawsuits in progress. One is with her neighbor, Gordon Brenton, whose family has been farming their land next door for four generations. Ms. Campbrey claims Mr. Benton’s cat, Oreo, killed a sparrow that was partaking in gourmet sunflower seeds from her Neiman Marcus bird feeder. She hopes to collect 2.5 million dollars. Unfortunately, Gordon Brenton could farm his land for the next 2.5 million years and not acquire 2.5 million dollars. Excuse me, Ms. Campbrey, but did that sparrow swallow the Hope diamond or what?

Her second lawsuit involves every airline company in the world whose flight patterns ‘invade’ the airspace over her Buckingham property. She says that the jet streams left in the sky obscure the beautiful sunsets she should be experiencing from her Italian outdoor lounge furniture on her soapstone patio. She hopes to collect 100 million dollars. With all her money, she should just go ahead and purchase the sun all together and have it rise and set on her command. Maybe then, she’d be satisfied, but I doubt it.

I don’t know about you, but I’m sick and tired of the Carlotta Mae Campbreys of the world clogging up our court system with the frivolous lawsuits preventing the swift conviction of truly guilty criminals whose victims are forced to wait years for retribution.

Before long, people will be suing pizza chains for not delivering their pizza on time, garment manufacturers for creating clothes that make their butt look big, and psychics for inaccurate readings.

Now I’m not saying there isn’t plenty of legitimate litigation presently in the works. There is. When a person is hurt by a company’s blatant misrepresentations or by the negligence of others, he or she deserves some sort of compensation. And the courts were created for their benefit. But there seems to be just too many ridiculously sly people who are looking for a quick buck by reaching deep into the deepest pocket.

My favorite one was the man awhile back in Watchurstep, Minnesota who sprained his ankle while stepping off the sidewalk’s curb during the town’s Christmas tree lighting. His ankle swelled a bit, but then so did his imagination when he decided to sue not the town of Watchurstep, population 780, but the multi-million-dollar concrete company the town had commissioned to lay their sidewalks 23 years earlier. Sort of puts a damper on the ol’ holiday spirits. The sad thing is that this ultimate Scrooge will probably win, and a thriving, family-owned concrete company whose employees are made up of almost the entire population of another small Minnesota town will have to close down. Maybe that guy out in Watchurstep, Minnesota should have soaked not only his ankle in Epsom salts, but also his head.

I’d like to suggest that we get Carlotta Mae Campbrey, the disgruntled Watchurstep Scrooge, and all the other sue-crazy maniacs out there, put them all in one big room and let them sue each other until each one of them is broke from court settlements. Just keep them out of the mainstream legal system so the real criminals who have committed the real crimes can be tried and punished in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, a little legal advice to you all: Steer clear of Ms. Campbrey’s cream-colored Town Car and forget purchasing stock in any airlines whose flight patterns take them over Buckingham County. Believe me. In this world of overzealous legal actions, anything is possible.