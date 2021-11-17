Don't Get Me Started: Thanksgiving a day packed with activity

Open any magazine around this time of year and you’ll see all those obnoxious articles ranging from “How to keep your waistline during the holidays” to “How to enjoy the holidays without gaining an ounce.” Come on now. From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, the last thing on my mind is my waistline and how on earth can you enjoy the holidays without gaining an ounce? These people are sick, I tell you. I say eat, drink and be merry and worry about that waistline and extra ounces when it’s time to make those unrealistic New Year’s resolutions.
For now, I’m just having dreams of the oven opening and the wondrous aroma of a big, golden-brown turkey permeating into every nook and cranny of the kitchen. I see stuffing and sweet potatoes with the miniature marshmallows baked on top—just like I like ‘em. I smell baked beans, string beans, black-eyed peas, buttered rolls, cranberry sauce, potato salad, three bean salad, macaroni salad, and Jello-O salad—both blueberry and raspberry. And then there are the desserts: coconut pie, pumpkin pie, pecan pie, apple pie, lemon meringue pie, chocolate cake, spice cake, coconut cake, pound cake, upside-down cake, right-side-up cake, banana pudding, chocolate pudding, tapioca, fudge, custard, cookies, and all the leftover Halloween candy you found in the junk drawer.
Let me set the record straight. A lot of people think that Thanksgiving is a day when we do nothing but watch parades and football games, stuff our faces, complain about how much we ate, and then fall asleep on the sofa with a paper plate of leftovers sitting in our laps. Maybe there is a little bit of truth in all that, but don’t tell me we don’t exercise on Thanksgiving. There is more physical activity during our Thanksgiving festivities than there is at the Olympic track and field events.
First of all, the night before Thanksgiving finds all the wives and mothers doing the frantic long-distance jaunt to the local grocery store to find the last can of cranberry sauce or pumpkin pie filler or to locate the last ready-made pie crust. Only the fastest shoppers will win. Many will lose. But the biggest losers are those who wait until 9:00 PM to pick up a frozen 24-pound turkey they are certain will be ready for serving at tomorrow’s 1:00 PM meal. Better pickup some TV dinners while you’re at it.
The next event is the hottest one at the meet. This occurs around 11:00 AM on Thanksgiving Day when the family is loading up for the fun-filled trip over the river and through the woods to Gra’ma’s house. The starting line is the kitchen. The finish line is the car. I know what you’re thinking. A race from the kitchen to the car is simple. But did I mention you are carrying a crock pot of steaming Swedish meatballs, a pot of simmering pork and beans, or a bubbling three-bean casserole in a Pyrex dish?
By the time you get through the front door, your fingers are starting to blister through the worn oven mitt with the hole in the thumb. Next thing you know, you’re high-steppin’ it down the front walk like a penguin needing a porta potty. Just when you think you’ve made it, your left ankle finds the handle bar of one of the kid’s bikes which was supposed to be put back in the garage a couple years ago. Down you go and into the yard goes your dish that would have been the hit of the holiday gathering. Better pick up a loaf of white bread on your way.
If you’re the lady of the house who is hosting this year’s holiday gala, you will be busy doing the last-minute dash about the house to make sure there is toilet paper and clean towels in the bathroom. The race continues into the bedroom to make sure your husband didn’t leave a wet towel on the bed or a pair of dirty underwear on the floor.
Meanwhile, your husband is carrying out a little less cardiovascular workout. He is busy outside preparing for guests by hosing down the front porch where the oozing mess from the jack-o’-lantern he was supposed to throw away weeks earlier has rendered the steps a safety hazard.
When everyone has arrived and the food has been blessed, the next event that occurs is the get-in-line-in-front-of-Uncle Bob relay. Uncle Bob is not necessarily the most rotund male member of the family; he is merely the one who can eat the most. He usually gets in line with two sturdy paper plates which are piled high with mountains of food by the time we makes his way to a folding chair and TV tray. After he inhales the tonnage, he pats his stomach and says ever so serious: “I’d better save room for dessert.” And so begins the second leg of the relay as relatives scurry to the cake and pie and cookie table.
After seconds and thirds, the womenfolk retire to the kitchen and the men folk become human slugs in the family room as they watch a Thanksgiving Day football fest.
After a nap or two, it’s time to begin the last relay of the day which is what I call the “driveway scramble.” This involves the moving about of vehicles outside in the driveway to allow the first comers parked closest to the house to depart. Few of us can afford valet parking at family gatherings, so this final event is almost inevitable.
“Charles,” Cousin Deb says. “Aunt Tilly and Uncle Sam are getting ready to leave so they’ll need you to move the station wagon.”
“That means I’ll need to move the truck” Uncle Rowan announces.
“And then Frank, you’ll have to pull up next to the propane tank as close as you can.”
“Give me the keys,” Aunt Beulah demands of Uncle Ralph. “You’re in no shape to drive. You’ve finished off about a six pack of Miller’s since we got here.”
“They ain’t gonna arrest me in the driveway,” he protests.
“They will if I call the cops on you,” Aunt Beulah warns. “Last year you backed over Mama’s birdbath. We’re not going to have a repeat performance of that this year.”
“Bubba,” Grandma Frasier says. “Here’re my keys. Move my car next to Carol Jean’s and I think if Shirley pulls up just a tad, Tilly and Sam will be able to get by. And don’t hit the lamppost.”
“Daddy,” Lil’ Kate exclaims. “I’ll move Grandma Frasier’s car.”
“Lord, chile,” Grandma Frasier says. “You’re only eleven years old.”
“Well, she’s in better shape to drive than Ralph,” Aunt Beulah responds, frowning at her husband with a full Miller in his hand.
Reluctantly, full-bellied relatives grab their keys and begin the slow race outside like extras from “Night of the Living Dead.” The cars are started and moved about like electrical bumper cars at the carnival until Aunt Tilly and Uncle Sam wave good-bye and drive out onto the road.
Meanwhile, back inside the house, Uncle Jack is lighting up a Marlboro, Uncle Ralph is nursing his Miller, and Uncle Bob is going back to the dessert table for fourths.
Okay, so there might still be a few of you who consider Thanksgiving Day a time to eat, drink, pop Tums, and fall asleep on the sofa instead of seeing it as a day on which we can promote a little family oriented physical fitness. Whichever form of activity you choose, have a happy Thanksgiving.
On your mark, get set, let the games begin!