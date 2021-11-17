Don't Get Me Started: Thanksgiving a day packed with activity

First of all, the night before Thanksgiving finds all the wives and mothers doing the frantic long-distance jaunt to the local grocery store to find the last can of cranberry sauce or pumpkin pie filler or to locate the last ready-made pie crust. Only the fastest shoppers will win. Many will lose. But the biggest losers are those who wait until 9:00 PM to pick up a frozen 24-pound turkey they are certain will be ready for serving at tomorrow’s 1:00 PM meal. Better pickup some TV dinners while you’re at it.

The next event is the hottest one at the meet. This occurs around 11:00 AM on Thanksgiving Day when the family is loading up for the fun-filled trip over the river and through the woods to Gra’ma’s house. The starting line is the kitchen. The finish line is the car. I know what you’re thinking. A race from the kitchen to the car is simple. But did I mention you are carrying a crock pot of steaming Swedish meatballs, a pot of simmering pork and beans, or a bubbling three-bean casserole in a Pyrex dish?