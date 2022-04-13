Don't Get Me Started: Sometimes birds are wonderful, and sometimes they aren't

Scientifically speaking, spring has something to do with the positioning of the earth and the sun and the equator and something called the vernal equinox. Vernal means “spring-like; fresh, warm, and mild.” A buddy of mine had a Great Aunt Vernal who smoked two packs of Marlboros a day, ate garlic on everything from pasta to pancakes, and kept a flask of Jack Daniels in her knitting bag. She was about as “spring-like” as a landfill in December.

Equinox is “the time when the sun crosses the equator, making night and day of equal length in all parts of the earth.” Personally, equinox sounds more like a sugar substitute my skinny cousin Glenda might use in her coffee or a pill my cousin Travis’ wife might take to help her sleep when he’s in snoring mode. Anyway, the vernal equinox occurred several weeks ago on March 20.

Last week, to celebrate this lovely season—and, of course, keeping in line with the social distancing requirements—I decided to take a little drive to admire my environs. I walked out the front door while whistling a merry little tune from a childhood Disney movie and made my way across the greening grass towards the driveway. I got into the car, inserted the key in the ignition, and as I looked through the front windshield to view the beautiful spring-like landscape, the lyrics of “Zippity-Do-Dah” vanished from my lips completely.

There was no beautiful landscape. All I could see were splatters of bird deposit all over the windshield. It was a mix of blacks and whites and grays; reminiscent of Jackson Pollock’s earlier works on canvas.

You dirty birds, I thought. As my blood pressure rose, my hand lowered to the wiper knob to the left of the steering column. The windshield wipers swept across the natural masterpiece before me. And then, as the blacks and whites and grays were smeared across the windshield, I discovered there was no washer fluid. There never is when you need it. So instead of clearing away the mess, I made a bigger one.

As I made my way back across the yard to the house to get some Windex and Bounty paper towels, I glared ferociously at the bird sanctuary I had created along the path of stepping stones in front of the house. Several fancy cylindrical feeders hung from the dogwood branches. Birdhouses hewn by many Mason family members at school and 4-H were attached to the limbs of the maple and walnut varieties. Other flat feeders were positioned on metal poles, pressure treated timbers, and fence posts.

Then I pondered the money I had spent all winter long sustaining the diets of cardinals and sparrows. I thought about the cash I had spent keeping woodpeckers and chickadees alive. Rest assured I didn’t supply them with cheap food—only the good stuff. There had been bags of Winter Blend, Christmas Collection, Berries and Boughs, and other products that sounded less like bird food and more like candle fragrances Martha Stewart might be highlighting in one of her “Buy-My-Products-and-Make-Me-Rich” holiday publications.

Seems like all those daily refilling of feeders with life-saving nourishment when the ground was frozen and the temperatures hovered between 20 and 30 degrees had been paid in full by these fine-feathered friends with a hefty deposit of that life-saving nourishment on the roofs and windshields of my car and truck. Thanks a lot.

Why couldn’t you be more like those animated Technicolor birds I remember helping mice manufacture ballroom dresses for Cinderella or twitter about while Snow White performed her daily chores? Seemed the movie I was living at the moment involved direct descendants of those vicious feathered actors from Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds.”

By the time I had washed the windshield clean, the sun was higher in the sky, the grass seemed a bit greener, the branches on the maples had a hint more red, and everything seemed brilliant. My anger subsided and my spirits rose. Why? The clean windshield made me feel a lot better, but the change in my temperament came mostly from the sweet serenading from the trees above. Those same birds I had cursed earlier were now singing strains of beautiful music that could only be improved upon by the addition of Johnny Mercer lyrics.

I leaned on the hood of the car, closed my eyes and absorbed the environment.

“This is paradise,” I thought.

And then, at that very moment, I felt something strike me on the pocket of my freshly pressed shirt. I looked down to discover a big glob of artwork from the birds in the branches above me.

Paradise lost? No way.

It struck me. As we face our new normal, we might want to take a few tips from our non-human surroundings and admire the way they keep going on as if nothing has changed. Birds are still singing, trees are still budding, and flowers are still blooming. We need to appreciate the great gifts they provide and the resilience they show us during our very human times. Their lessons to us are invaluable.

With a new outlook, I ignored the deposit on my pocket and listened again to the beautiful orchestrations around me. And yes, I knew for a fact, when the temperatures start dropping later this year, I will once again be purchasing more bags of Winter Blend, Christmas Collection, Berries and Boughs, and doing so with no regrets.