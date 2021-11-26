Don't Get Me Started: Sometimes all that glitters is gold

Out came the crafty creations my sister and I had made over the years. There was the angel made from a Reader’s Digest by turning the pages down, fanning them out, spray painting them gold and attaching a Styrofoam ball for a head and a bent pipe cleaner as a halo. There were tiny sleds engineered from Popsicle sticks which looked like they had experienced a few avalanches. There were reindeer made from old-fashioned clothes pins that were missing a couple of their toothpick antlers. There were Santas made from red pompoms and felt. The ones that still possessed their plastic google eyes looked like they had gotten into Aunt Tori’s spiked eggnog. There were bells made from red Solo cups, Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer made from a pair of panty hose stretched over a sculptured coat hanger, and stars created from paper plates and a pickup load of glitter.

After the tree was covered in decorations, my mother would put on the Andy Williams’ Christmas album and as “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” was playing, we would stand back and my father would ceremoniously plug in the lights. In an instant, the tree was transformed into a Technicolor holiday special.

“Oh, what a beautiful tree,” my mother would exclaim as the fist-sized bulbs illuminated the branches of the cedar which were weighed down with a multitude of hideous crafts created by her children.