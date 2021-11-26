Don't Get Me Started: Sometimes all that glitters is gold

My cousin Brenda Bailey is very crafty. Give her five minutes with a handful of cotton balls, some glitter, a couple Popsicle sticks and some Elmer’s glue and she’ll make you an ornament worthy of the White House Christmas tree. Armed with a hot glue gun, a bag of pine cones, and some cardboard salvaged from a case of Shasta Colas, she makes Martha Stewart’s creations look more like something a preschooler might conceive during playtime.
I’m not much into crafts. Most guys aren’t. We’d rather stick needles in our eyes than attend a craft show. Maybe it’s because males don’t possess that “craft gene” that women have. This gene enables the female species to inhale gold spray paint and potpourri for long periods of time as they sit at a card table covered with newspaper and create works of art from normally discarded materials.
It is a known fact that men don’t see things the same as women see them. When a woman sees pine cones, she imagines fireplace mantle decorations or a holiday wreath for the front door. Men see a kindling. We would never consider making something out of a cotton ball. The only time we see cotton balls is when they’re in the bathroom trash can after our wives have removed their makeup or when we’re opening a plastic bottle of Tylenol to relieve the headache we acquired after being dragged to a craft show.
And you definitely don’t want to put a hot glue gun in a man’s hand. If you do, you’ll most likely be rushing him to the emergency room with his fingers immersed in a Tupperware bowl of ice.
When I was growing up, my sister and I brought home tons of holiday crafts we made in elementary school. Our mother always found room for one more Styrofoam snowman and construction paper Santa. They were masterpieces to her. I know my Dad appreciated all that stuff too, but he’s a guy and the lack of the “craft gene” hindered his ability to comment one way or the other on such matters.
And what father in his right mind would encourage his son to make crafts? Fathers are supposed to congratulate their sons on masculine shop class projects like birdhouses, benches, and wooden boxes with uncertain purposes. Personally, I’m glad my father made sure my first gun held BBs instead of hot glue.
My mother was the tree decorator in our household. My father was the tree curser. Don’t get me wrong. He loves Christmas as much as the next person, but he never cared too much for the proverbial dragging of a ten-foot cedar across a fifty acre field, while carefully dodging the cow manure mines along the way.
After my dad had the tree upright in the house, it almost always leaned. Actually, it always leaned. There’s no almost to it. After putting a Progressive Farmer or Farm Journal magazine under one leg of the tree stand, the tree usually stood as straight as it was going to stand. After the tree was up and steady, Mom brought the decorations up from the basement.
Out came the crafty creations my sister and I had made over the years. There was the angel made from a Reader’s Digest by turning the pages down, fanning them out, spray painting them gold and attaching a Styrofoam ball for a head and a bent pipe cleaner as a halo. There were tiny sleds engineered from Popsicle sticks which looked like they had experienced a few avalanches. There were reindeer made from old-fashioned clothes pins that were missing a couple of their toothpick antlers. There were Santas made from red pompoms and felt. The ones that still possessed their plastic google eyes looked like they had gotten into Aunt Tori’s spiked eggnog. There were bells made from red Solo cups, Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer made from a pair of panty hose stretched over a sculptured coat hanger, and stars created from paper plates and a pickup load of glitter.
After the tree was covered in decorations, my mother would put on the Andy Williams’ Christmas album and as “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” was playing, we would stand back and my father would ceremoniously plug in the lights. In an instant, the tree was transformed into a Technicolor holiday special.
“Oh, what a beautiful tree,” my mother would exclaim as the fist-sized bulbs illuminated the branches of the cedar which were weighed down with a multitude of hideous crafts created by her children.
How could my mother lie to us that way? It wasn’t a beautiful tree at all. It was horrible. How could she pretend to love those ugly things my sister and I brought home from art class each Christmas? Why hadn’t she thrown them out over the years? I know she wears glasses, but was she really that blind?
My daughters have both left the nest, but over the years, like their father and their aunt, they have brought home many holiday crafts from school.
My tree is now standing in the living room. I dragged it across a field and proceeded to cut the trunk off two or three times before it would fit in the living room. The tree leaned to one side as it does every year. I put an L.L. Bean catalogue under one leg of the tree stand and it finally stood upright.
I brought the holiday decorations from the closet and once again the branches of my tree were weighed down with paper plate Santas, Styrofoam snowmen, and one of my personal favorites, an angel made from a Dawn dish detergent bottle with aluminum foil wings and a bread tie halo.
When the tree was sufficiently cluttered with handmade ornaments, I put on the Andy Williams’ Christmas CD and as “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” played, I plugged in the lights.
“Oh, what a beautiful tree,” I thought as the little white lights illuminated the branches of the cedar which were weighed down with a multitude of hideous crafts created by my daughters.
I suddenly realized my mother didn’t lie.