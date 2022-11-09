Don't Get Me Started: Some rites of passage are trials by fire

Last Saturday, I spent the afternoon performing an act that comes easily to all Southern gentlemen. No, I didn’t finish off the grits at breakfast before anyone else had a chance to sit down.

Last Saturday, I burned a pile of brush.

I’m not sure of its origin, but most males born below the Mason-Dixon Line possess a gene which enables them to easily begin and maintain a backyard blaze that will consume all the combustible refuse within a half mile radius of his home. Those male children who are unable to start such a fire because they lack this most important gene end up living a life of misery and shame. They are shunned by their brothers and remain in their siblings’ shadows which are cast by the high flames of the brothers’ successful backyard burnings.

Burning brush is an act we do not take lightly in the South. To us, possessing the ability to begin and maintain such a fire is more than just an efficient way to remove leaves, branches, and discarded lumber. It is a sacred rite of passage into manhood.

I don’t consider myself a firebug, but still there is an indescribable excitement that fills the heart of a young man who successfully ignites a teepee of twigs and an old grocery bag and creates a fire comparable to the burning of Atlanta. Perhaps it is our desire to control our surroundings that creates such a Utopian state.

We alone maintain the fire within the confines which we define. With the aid of a shovel, a rake, and a hose with a nozzle attached, we conduct our infernos like maestros conducting the melodic strains of a fine symphony.

Younger kinfolk are also mesmerized by the bright flames and ask permission to roast marshmallows or cook hot dogs. We urge them to remain far from the perimeter of smoldering grass and inform them they are too little to partake in such a manly sport.

Older male kinfolk are less enthusiastic and feel that anyone who didn’t graduate from high school the same year they did are much too inexperienced to master the fine art of brush burning. Their criticisms are endless.

“If you ask me, it’s too darn dry to burn. You oughta wait until after a rain.”

“That brush is too wet.”

“Wind is pickin’ up. I wouldn’t start a fire now. One big gust and you’ll burn down half the town.”

“You don’t have enough paper under there to start nothin’.”

“You’re burnin’ too close to the house.”

“You’re burnin’ too close to the woods.”

“You don’t know what you’re doin’.”

“Let me show you how to do it.”

At this moment, it would be a very intelligent move to say “I think the house phone is ringing” to avoid an inevitable confrontation.

Consequently, either one of two things will occur. The male elder will start the fire to show you how it is done while you are waiting inside for him to leave, or he will leave and return in a half hour to judge your progress. Of course, you will receive poor marks even if you have a perfectly maintained brush fire burning in perfect conditions at a perfect distance from any combustible domicile or out building or forest edge.

Personally, I have become quite the accomplished brush burner. I usually begin with a few pieces of balled up newspaper—usually the Washington Post; never the Rural Virginian as I would never want to be accused of burning fine literature. I stack a few handfuls of leaves and twigs on top of the paper and then apply a significant layer of broken limbs and other deciduous matter of unknown origin.

Then, with a single match, I begin a fire of such honorable proportions that any forefather would be proud of my accomplishment and any present elder would surely acknowledge the fact that I possess the all-important fire starter gene.

Many wives become apprehensive when their husbands begin looking around the property in search of fuel to feed the roaring flames after all the available yard debris has been eliminated. Things can get scary when their husbands get that strange possessed look on their faces much like Jack Nicholson’s character in “The Shining”. The wives usually call their husbands in for lunch or supper to take them away from their exhilarating macho rush before they start tearing the clap boards from the side of the house or dragging the Adirondack chairs across the yard.

Okay, perhaps these wives are right. Seems we men do go a little crazy when it comes to building the perfect fire. But it’s in our blood. It is in our biological makeup. Sure, wives might have plenty reason to be concerned when husbands get that odd possessed look in their eyes, but remind her how lucky she is to have married you instead of that skinny runt of a guy with whom the two of you went to high school. So, what if he is a millionaire today. He might be rich, but he couldn’t hold a candle to your yard clearing abilities. And he would probably burn his fingers trying.

Millions in the bank or a talent for burning brush.

Who’s the real man now?