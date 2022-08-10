Don't Get Me Started: Some men are just a cut above

Aunt Beulah sat in a booth at Lumpkins Restaurant with her best friends Imogene Radliff and Brenda Kale. The women have known each other since first grade and have been meeting for lunch every Thursday at this Scottsville landmark for years. They have lived through much together. They were there for each other’s weddings, child births, children’s weddings, and the births of grandchildren. They were there for each other through the good, the bad, and the ugly. Today’s subject was very serious.

Aunt Beulah was close to tears. Mrs. Radliff was shaking her head. Mrs. Kale was patting her friend’s hand.

“Now, honey,” Mrs. Kale comforted. “We’re gonna get through this just like we’ve gotten through all the other bad times in our lives.”

“But—but, this is horrible,” Aunt Beulah pouted.

“Oh, we’re not sayin’ it’s not horrible,” Mrs. Radliff stated. “It’s the worst, but we’re gonna see you through. The nerve of him just up and leavin’ you like some discarded yesterday’s newspaper.”

“For cryin’ out loud, Imogene,” Mrs. Kale said emphatically. “We’re tryin’ to help Beulah—not make her feel worse.”

“I have searched all my life for someone who could make me feel the way he made me feel,” Aunt Beulah cried. “And now—and now he’s gone.”

“Come now, Sugah,” Mrs. Kale said. “Calm down.”

“I say hunt him down and string him up,” Mrs. Radliff exclaimed. “Nobody has the right to do this. And you sang his praises. Told ev’rybody in town how good he was at what he did and how much you loved him.”

“And this is how he repays me,” Aunt Beulah exclaimed. “I had tried so many different ones and had finally settled on Kyle and now—now he’s gone.”

“There’ll be others, darling,” Mrs. Kale soothed.

“How can you say that?” Aunt Beulah exclaimed? “He was the one. My one and only. Kyle was the best . . . the very best . . . hairdresser I ever had. He was the only one who knew just what conditioner my hair needed. He knew just how to cut my bangs. He mixed the perfect shade of auburn. He knew where the highlights should go. And he never—not once, got a bit of hair down the back of my neck. And now it’s over. After years of searchin’ for the perfect hairdresser, I find him and he decides to move to San Francisco with a friend. It’s just too much. I can’t stay.”

Aunt Beulah ran from the restaurant in tears.

“Poor thing,” Mrs. Kale said empathetically.

“But can you blame her?” Mrs. Radliff said as she brushed the crumbs of the lunch special from the front of her blouse. “When a woman finds perfection, it is not an easy task to return to mediocrity.”

And there you have it. Women will search the ends of the earth for someone to cut her hair the way they want it cut, but will choose a lazy, good-for-nothin’ slob to marry. If the hairdresser moves away, she has to go into therapy for six months to overcome her loss. If her husband leaves, she puts his Monday Night Football recliner on the curb for the trash men and then throws a Pampered Chef party and serves sangria.

Women are persnickety about who cuts their hair. No matter her social standing, she can be an absolute snob when she steps into a hair salon. She shouts more demands than a Hollywood actress before her three martinis.

“Make me look like her,” one woman might say as she holds up a photo of Angelina Jolie on the latest cover of People Magazine.

Of course, the poor hairdresser has a tough job ahead since the woman holding the magazine weighs six-hundred pounds and has bleached blonde hair with dark roots.

Another might say, “I want a curly perm and skin like Victoria Principal.”

This might be difficult when the woman suggesting this has a crew cut and both eyebrows pierced.

Meanwhile, guys make few demands on the person cutting their hair. The most we might utter is “A little off the top” or “Keep the sideburns.” And we don’t go in search of a soul mate in our barber or hair stylist. We are searching for a shop where the “Open” sign is hung or the red and white pole is spiraling.

It’s always sad when a woman announces that she has found the hairdresser of her dreams and you try to smile as she shows off her new hairdo that resembles a possum five minutes after it was struck by a logging truck.

And you can count on one woman complimenting another woman’s bad haircut so not to hurt that woman’s feelings.

“Good for you,” she’ll lie every time. “You look lovely.”

Of course what she really wants to say is: “My Lawd, Rowena, is that a hairdo or a possum five minutes after it was struck by a logging truck?”

So it’s, women I blame for some women in the world going through life with bad hair styles. We men are completely innocent when it comes to the crime of lying about a haircut.

I believe women get their hair done for other women and not for men. They don’t care what we think. They say we wouldn’t know a good haircut if it fell down the back of our necks. We can say, “I like your hair” and females swoon. If we say: “Good golly, what crawled up on your head and died?” we’d quickly be ignored and told: “Oh, what do you know about hair?” Excuse me, but I think I know it shouldn’t look like a possum five minutes after it was struck by a logging truck.

It isn’t our fault so many of you ladies are walking around with hideous coiffeurs. Blame your own sex. They are the ones that keep lying to you. And as for those hairdressers you women finally find after years of searching, well, maybe they leave in order to save their reputation because you keep coming into their shop requesting terrible or impossible haircuts.

So, for all those ladies out there in search of the perfect hairstylist, I wish you luck. For all you women out there who keep complimenting your female friends on their ugly hairdos, I wish you the courage to tell the truth. For all you women out there with terrible hairstyles, I’ve got the number for Animal Control so they can come out and take that dead possum off your head. And for all you men out there, if you really want to impress your wife, give her the best haircut she’s ever had.