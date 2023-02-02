A while back I joined the Scottsville Lions Club during one of its dutiful trash pickup crusades. From town council members to local school teachers to youthful retirees, we all met Downtown and lined up to receive instructions, adorn the haute blaze vests, and receive quite a few Hefty trash bags.

I looked around at the fine group of citizens that had gathered and found it quite interesting. None of these people appeared to resemble anyone I would expect to throw trash from a vehicle if there was a stereotype that did so, but all were willing to eliminate the countryside of the trash thrown by those despicable individuals who find great joy in tossing their rubbish from their vehicles. Oddly enough, none of those responsible for the litter that distracts from the beautiful landscape of our Virginia byways showed up for the litter pickup.

As we scoured the sidewalks and the shrubbery and the banks of Mink Creek, it didn’t take long to conclude that future trash pickup days would not soon be cancelled. We found the regular items like store receipts, aluminum cans, plastic soda tops, candy wrappers, beer bottles, and an assortment of other disgusting objects not worth mentioning. But after ten minutes or so, one thing was obviously clear. There are a lot of smokers in the world who seemed to have made it a normal process—like breathing in and breathing out—to flick their cigarettes on the ground.

The cans and the wrappers and the receipts are bad enough, but the butts are nasty. You can tell me they are biodegradable and they will decompose into the earth, but of course I’ll be long gone by the time they do and my great grandchildren will be donning a blaze orange vest and picking them up.

I know, it’s a free country and if you want to smoke you can smoke, but haven’t you read the labels on your Marlboros and Virginia Slims? Smoking ain’t good for you. Why not take up a habit like drinking eight glasses of water a day or saying good morning to people you meet or coming to a complete stop at a stop sign or even using your turn signal if you’re making a left or right turn. These are habits that won’t kill you.

Aren’t there still ashtrays in automobiles? I believe so. And I believe there are still smokers who use the ashtrays in the automobiles. I appreciate that. When you refuse to use them, that’s when your habit begins to encroach on my rights. I believe I have the right to sit on my porch or walk down the sidewalk or walk across the parking lot without seeing a fellow citizen toss a lit cigarette from his or her vehicle. I have a real problem with a lit cigarette being tossed on the ground where there are combustible materials such as candy wrappers and fast-food bags and paper cups. Didn’t you learn anything in science class? The combination of the two makes fire.

So, what are we going to do? Well, I’ve decided to take the pleasant approach. I’ve decided to be a Good Samaritan. I believe a smoker’s cigarette is his property. He purchased a pack of them so they belong to him. So, the next time I see someone step from his vehicle and toss a lighted cigarette on the ground, I’m going to assume that he accidentally dropped it and do with it what I would do if he dropped a wallet or a check book or any other personal item. I’m going to return it to him. I’m going to place it back inside his car—either on the seat or the dashboard so he will find it when he returns. Of course, the car might be in flames by the time he gets back, but, on the other hand, so might the shoulder of the road or my front lawn or the parking lot or wherever that smoker might have tossed his lit cigarette in the first place.

Radical? Perhaps. Effecitve? Certainly.

Come on people. Don’t make the good folk of the Lions Club pick your butt up out of the gutter. Have a little courtesy. Not only can cigarettes kill YOU, but they can potentially kill US when we’re picking them up along the highway where cars and trucks are going by at a high rate of speed. Unless YOU look good in blaze orange, put your butts in an ashtray, not in the street.