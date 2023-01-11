Don't Get Me Started: Safer driving is a scrape away

As children, we were constantly being reminded how unsafe the world was to a kid. The cautions were endless.

“Don’t run with those scissors or you’ll end up in the emergency room.”

“Don’t cross your eyes or they’ll get stuck that way.”

“Stop stuffin’ those peas up your nose.”

“Get that Crayon out of your ear.”

“Don’t go outside with that wet head or you’ll catch pneumonia.”

“Keep your hands inside the car or they’ll blow off.”

“Get away from that outlet or you’ll electrocute yourself.”

“Put some socks on or you’ll catch your death.”

“Don’t tease the cat or she’ll scratch your eyes out.”

“Get that money out of your mouth. You don’t know where it’s been.”

“Put that snowball down! It’s all fun and games ‘til somebody puts an eye out.”

How dare our parents bring us into such a dangerous world.

Today, when we are in the presence of our own children or a neighbor’s child or a niece or nephew or a perfect young stranger, we find ourselves repeating those same running-with-scissors and money-in-your-mouth speeches when we see them carrying out the same “dangerous activities”. In other words, as much as we hated hearing that stuff over and over again, it stuck. And that brings me to my point.

As adults, we rarely run with scissors or carry sixty-four cents worth of change in our mouths, and if you’re still stuffing peas up your nose you might want to get your head examined at the same time you’re having your nasal passages flushed of vegetables.

We adults have been known to take the garbage out with a wet head and even run across a hardwood floor in sock feet, but overall, we heed most of our parents’ warnings and that’s why I think we need to create better future adults by adding one more warning to the list:

“Always be sure to clear the frost from your windshield before pulling out of the driveway.”

Children won’t initially understand the cautionary statement, but if we repeat it over and over to them, hopefully they will grow up to be safe drivers who don’t only keep Crayolas out of their ears, but also scrape the frost off their windshields before leaving their houses in the morning.

There is a small part of the brain that tells a person how dangerous it is to drive a vehicle encapsulated in a frozen, opaque layer of ice. Most people are born with it. Unfortunately, others are not. Those who do not possess this proper molecular makeup would rather get into their cars, start the engine and immediately begin their early morning commute, precariously maneuvering their deadly four-wheeled popsicle down the road purely by memory—keeping their eyes on the spot just above the dashboard where the defroster is slowly melting the exterior ice crystals around an ever-growing peep hole.

When it comes to left-hand turns, the driver rolls down his window, pokes his stocking-capped head out, listens for the sound of approaching traffic, and slowly creeps out into the road. Right hand turns give a whole new meaning to the term “blind faith.” If no dark ominous figure can be sensed through the front windshield, he reaches over and awkwardly rolls the frozen right window down as far as it will go, puts the pedal to the metal and turns to the right. Sometimes he is met by the blaring horn of a logging truck or the squealing tires of a braking school bus. Nevertheless, the right turn is accomplished and the automobile manufactured at Frosty Acres proceeds towards its destination.

My fellow drivers, it is called an ice scraper. They cost less than what you would pay for a Big Mac or a couple of Lotto tickets or a Car and Driver magazine. You can easily purchase one from any gas station or local convenience store. Some are even given away by business establishments with the name and address of the bank or insurance agency on them. They come in different colors, different sizes, and some even come with a battery-operated heated mitt attached. GET ONE!

Please don’t try to use a paint scraper or a cookie sheet or a piece of firewood to get the skim of frost off your windshield. You won’t be pleased with the result. Would you clean your bifocals with steel wool? I didn’t think so. And whatever you do, don’t use your VISA card. Frozen plastic is not the strongest of substances on a twenty-degree morning.

The excuses from drivers leaving their driveways without properly clearing their windshields are as numerous as the accidents they almost cause.

“I’m late for work.”

“It uses up too much gas to let the car warm up.”

“I can’t find my ice scraper.”

“I’ve gotta get to the emergency room fast. Lil’ Johnny just stuffed peas up his nose.”

Whatever the excuse, there’s really no excuse for endangering the lives of the rest of us.

We’re only midway through January, so there are a lot of frosty mornings left to endure. Please thaw your motorized ice tray before you pull into traffic. It’s a dangerous world out there, so let’s begin teaching our children about the consequences of their actions and the deadly combination of frost and automation.

If you’re one of those crazy people who fail to defrost your vehicle before you leave the house in the morning, I bet you’re also one of those crazy people who still run with scissors, put pennies in their mouth, and constantly stick your fingers in electrical outlets.