Don't Get Me Started: Read for the sheer joy of it

I am a bibliophile. Though it sounds like a term describing an individual who removes Bibles from Holiday Inns without permission, it actually means I am a person who collects and has a great love of books. I don’t swipe through “War and Peace” on a Kindle or scroll through “To Kill A Mockingbird” on my iPhone, or listen to “A Passage to India” as I maneuver through the traffic on 29 North on my way to Lowe’s for mulch. I want to hold an actual book—feel the binding, flip the pages, and use a Dollar General receipt to mark my place when I stop until I return once again to the printed words on actual paper.

With that said, I am retired. And that’s what retirees do. We complain about ever-changing technology, we go to Lowe’s for mulch, we buy books which we now have time to read, and we use Dollar General receipts as book marks because we’re on a fixed income.

I have many shelves in my house filled with books from novelists, essayists, biographers, humorists, and whoever else might take me away on an adventure, provide a smile, or just make me think. It’s difficult for me to rid a shelf of a book I have already read as I might find myself at times reading it again or perhaps just a passage that I recall and want to revisit. Books bring me much happiness, yet I know, one day, each of them will merely bring my daughters twenty-five cents in a yard sale after my personal biography has ended.

During a recent visit to a big city, I went into a “big city bookstore”. I found it stuffy. With all the brass, glass, and oak shelving, it looked less like a bookstore and more like Bruce Wayne’s library from Batman. The fancy architecture and furnishings made me feel a bit self-conscious. Was I under-dressed? Should I have made a reservation?

What astonishes me today is how many bookstores have coffee shops in them. Partaking in liquid refreshments while browsing about for Bronte, Browning, and Balzac? Are you kidding? Marion the Librarian from high school would have had a hissy fit. Back then, any type of liquid was prohibited. One would have been removed for merely salivating over the juicy parts of “The Canterbury Tales”—which of course was contraband in any school library. Yet today, elite readers consume cappuccino while construing Cummings, Clancy, and Crichton and are sipping Snapple while skimming Steinbeck, Stevenson, and Shelley.

As I skimmed the shelves from Aardvark to Zoology, I discovered exactly how much of an affect the amenities such as coffee, overstuffed reading chairs, and fancy cocktail napkins had on the price of a hardback novel. I decided a book of matches might be the only thing I could afford.

I was starting to feel out of place because I didn’t see a single person who resembled me—whatever that is. The customers ran the gambit. There were Millennials wearing berets and black clothes who still haven’t figured out that a backpack is supposed to be worn on one’s back, not hanging off one’s shoulder. There were the intellectual Generation Xers holding bagels, wearing glasses—whether they needed them or not—and perusing self-help selections.

There were the snobby readers. The ones who are more concerned with being seen reading a novel from the bestseller list than actually reading it. For high visibility, they carry their books in the child seat of the grocery cart, set it on their desk at work, and leave it on the dashboard or in the way-back of their Volvo station wagon. Sometimes they even allow their book to slip from their hands and fall to the floor in the presence of another book snob. Upon retrieving the heavy novel from the floor, the snobby dropper immediately goes into a loquacious analysis of the novel which, in all reality, he has plagiarized from the synopsis and reviews just inside the book’s jacket.

I am not saying that all readers are either serious or snobby. There are many of us who read for pure pleasure as I hope you are doing at this very moment. I have enjoyed many hours with a good book. I can’t say I actually “curl up” with a good book now and then since few men “curl up”. But I assure you there are several choices stacked on my nightstand for my early-to-bed evening read.

Somehow society has turned reading into an odd caste system. Seems you aren’t a legitimate reader unless you’re basking in the buzz of a bestseller, honoring an Oprah recommendation, or chatting about a book of choice among members of a book club while gripping a glass of Chardonnay.

What happens if you just want to read a novella of little pedigree you picked up for fifty cents at Goodwill? Are you banished from that uptown, uptight cappuccino brewing book store? And suppose you want to read one of those gothic romances entitled “Love’s Torrid Flame” or “Passion’s Blazing Inferno” with long-haired Fabio dressed like a pirate and embracing a lily-white heroin on the front cover? Are you then ostracized forever from your overly sensitive book club?

I say read for the pure joy of reading. Ignore the trends. Ignore the crowds. If a book entertains you or teaches you a lesson or changes your life for the better, who really cares if some stuffed shirt New York critic didn’t like it? Maybe the reason why those fancy book stores serve so much coffee is to make sure the patrons don’t fall asleep trying to make it through the first chapter of a trendy book some stuffed shirt New York critic placed on the bestseller list in the first place.