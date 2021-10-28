Don't Get Me Started: Raking is for the birds

If you’re tired of raking leaves, raise your hand.
I’m sorry. If you’ve been raking leaves you probably can’t raise your hand because your arm is too sore.
If you haven’t already raked them up, you’re out of luck because by the time you get home it will already be dark. You’ll now be forced to spend your weekends raking, piling, bagging and burning your leaves instead of pursuing other more enticing activities such as playing a few rounds of golf, fishing, or cleaning out your freezer.
Isn’t it strange how activists spend all their time trying to save trees while the rest of us curse their existence?
During summer thunderstorms, we huddle in the safety of our basements crossing our fingers and hoping the surrounding oaks and maples don’t come down on our houses turning them into split levels.
During the winter ice storms, we’re forced to lay in our beds and listen to limbs snap, crackle, and pop, hoping one of the many branches don’t puncture the roof and create a skylight without the assistance of a Class A contractor.
During the springtime, birds become nature’s architects and construct nests in barked nooks high above the ground. But it’s not too long before we’re cursing the tree tops under which we can no longer park our cars and trucks without being bombed from above by our vile feathered friends.
For a short while in mid-October, highways and byways overflow with foliage fanatics flocking to view the brilliant, ever-changing leaves of our hardwood forests. But once these hardwoods stand naked with their fall fashions around their trunks, we curse them again, knowing the task of raking will soon begin.
Why do we have to rake leaves at all? I’ll tell you why. Years ago, some big shot suburbanite decided a lawn was more attractive if all the leaves were gathered and discarded. He must have had some sort of influence on the public—probably a politician or a columnist in a local paper. The fad caught on and now the rest of us are left to rake up the fallout.
This guy was probably the same idiot who decided neckties are more formal than flannel shirts and a washed car is more aesthetically pleasing than one covered with dusty road residue. Because we are a nation of followers, we now rake up all our leaves on Saturday mornings and then show up at weddings on Saturday afternoon in clean cars and neckties.
Admit it. We seem to make trouble for ourselves. If we move into an older house surrounded by stately oaks or maples, we have to rake leaves because the historical society prohibits cutting them down; especially when there is a bronze plaque at the base of each 150 year old tree that reads: “Robert E. Lee’s dog was here in 1863, 64, and twice in ’65.”
On the other hand, if we build a new house in an open field, the first thing we do is plant a dozen hardwoods so we can later curse them when we are forced to rake leaves from a yard that was once an open field. Makes a lot of sense.
I say to heck with that guy who started the raking fad. Just because he felt a well-groomed yard should be a standard by which we all must live doesn’t mean the rest of us have to follow in his autumnal footsteps.
Throw down your rakes, America. Relieve yourself of those sore arms. Let the chips and the leaves fall where they may.
Personally, I don’t have time for such a petty chore as raking leaves. I’ve got better things to do. I’ve got to wash my car and pick out a necktie. I have a wedding this weekend.