Don't Get Me Started: Raking is for the birds

For a short while in mid-October, highways and byways overflow with foliage fanatics flocking to view the brilliant, ever-changing leaves of our hardwood forests. But once these hardwoods stand naked with their fall fashions around their trunks, we curse them again, knowing the task of raking will soon begin.

Why do we have to rake leaves at all? I’ll tell you why. Years ago, some big shot suburbanite decided a lawn was more attractive if all the leaves were gathered and discarded. He must have had some sort of influence on the public—probably a politician or a columnist in a local paper. The fad caught on and now the rest of us are left to rake up the fallout.

This guy was probably the same idiot who decided neckties are more formal than flannel shirts and a washed car is more aesthetically pleasing than one covered with dusty road residue. Because we are a nation of followers, we now rake up all our leaves on Saturday mornings and then show up at weddings on Saturday afternoon in clean cars and neckties.