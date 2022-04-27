Don't Get Me Started: Oh no, it's prom time again

“So, are you going to the prom?”

“I don’t know.”

“Did he ask you?”

“Not yet.”

“Well, what’s wrong with him?”

”He’s kind of shy.”

“Well, why don’t you ask him?”

“Are you kidding?”

“Come on; this is the ‘70’s. Women do that now.”

“Well, he is pretty cute.”

“And I know he thinks you’re foxy.”

“Really?”

“My brother said that Todd said that Ryan said that Brandon overheard Scott saying that you were cuter than all those Charlie’s Angels put together.”

“Wow. So, you think I should ask him?”

“Of course. Not only is he cuter than Andy Gibb, but he dances like John Travolta.”

“What would Marsha Brady do?”

The more things change, the more they remain the same. Forty plus years ago, polyester-clad teenagers filled the hallways of high schools. Today, the teenagers’ roles are as unchanging as an unplugged lava lamp. The guys are shy and the girls still wonder why.

Girls, you have to remember that males mature much slower than females and some adult females are still wondering if some males ever mature. Seems like all guys go through that adolescent stage of being too shy to ask a girl to the prom. The only guys I ever knew who were brave enough to ask had failed a grade five times and were twenty years old in the tenth grade. These guys might have been idiots, but they had matured enough to overcome that shy stage.

It’s actually amazing any couples show up to the prom. The two months prior to “the big night” one finds the female population sitting up at slumber parties picking out prom dresses from stacks of magazines and indulging themselves in manicures and guacamole facials.

“What do you think of this dress, Amber?

“Oh, that’s so pretty, Kiersten. But do you really think yellow’s your color?”

“You’re so right. Yellow would be, like, so bad on me. Straps or off-the-shoulder?”

“I’d suggest off-the-shoulder; straps make you look sort of, like, you know—icky.”

“Well thanks a lot. Like I totally don’t appreciate that comment.”

“Whatever. I swear, off-the-shoulder in a shade of mauve would be your best bet.”

“Do you think?”

“It would rock.”

“Like, Amber, you’re my best friend.”

“Duh. Like, of course. So, who do you think will be asking you to the prom?”

“I’m hoping Bradley Snyder. He’s so, like, totally good-looking.”

“No way.”

“You don’t think he’s like the hunk of all hunks?”

“I do. And that’s why I want him to—to ask me.”

“Kiersten. You wouldn’t. You know Bradley and I are, like, total soul mates.”

“No way!”

“Way!”

“Oh, I hate you. I hate you. I’ll never forgive you. I’m leaving and I don’t ever want to talk to you again.”

“You can’t.”

“Why?”

“”Full House” is coming on and if you leave now you’ll miss it.”

“I’m, like, so sorry for what I said earlier. Forgive?”

“Forgive.”

Meanwhile, the young male population is sitting around talking about their next fishing trip, their favorite NASCAR competitors, nuclear fusion, and Shania Twain videos. The word “prom” is rarely, if ever, mentioned in the course of the conversation. Or is it?

“Who you takin’ to the prom?”

“I don’t know.”

“Neither do I.”

“Let’s watch the race.”

Okay, so it does come up from time to time. “Prom” is a four-lettered word if you haven’t noticed. And guys have been told not to curse in front of a girl, so perhaps that’s why they rarely bring it up.

I’m here to take up for all those guys who have ever been blamed for being too chicken to ask a girl to the prom. It has nothing to do with a lack of courage. I think a guy could ask a girl to the prom as easily as he could recite his home phone number. Girls, don’t take it personally. He might like you more than NASCAR, but would rather stick needles in his eyes than have to take you to a stupid prom.

Remember ladies, proms involve three things that an average teenage boy hates: flowers, dancing, and dressing up. First of all, going to a florist to pick up a date’s corsage is comparable to Superman browsing in a kryptonite store. It weakens his masculinity.

“I’ll get mom or dad or grandma to pick it up. Somebody might see me.”

And then there is the dancing. Teenage boys play pick-up basketball, lift weights, hunt, fish, and lie about their age to acquire R-rated movie tickets. They don’t think too highly of dancing. Even though it would be a good way to get close to a girl, they’d rather be tough and stupid and spend their Saturday night giggin’ on the banks of a pond outside of town. (Giggin’ is hunting bull frogs for those of you who are Southern impaired.)

Last, but not least, the prom forces a teenage guy to rent and wear a tuxedo, tight shoes, and clean underwear. By themselves, that is enough cruel and unusual punishment to prevent a kid from asking a girl to the prom.

Young ladies, it’s not that they don’t think you’re groovy; they just have a difficult time forcing themselves into the prom scenario. So as the lights dim, the basketball backboards are wound to the ceiling, streamers and mirrored balls are hung, tuxedoes are rented, and parents take out second mortgages to pay for prom dresses, please, young women, give your prom date a break. Cut him some slack.

And if you want to be a real sport, you’ll agree to do something he wants to do like going giggin’ with him the weekend after the prom. But don’t expect to get a second corsage for your act of kindness. When hunting frogs, formal attire is not recommended. That’s why they do it.

Come on, girls. Don’t knock it till you’ve tried it. You’re not shy, are you?