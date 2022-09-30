Don't Get Me Started: My kingdom for a pen

Someone recently asked me: What is the most difficult thing about writing a weekly column for a local newspaper? Is it coming up with an idea each week? No. I live in Scottsville, VA—where the adage “fact is stranger than fiction” originated. There is endless material.

Is it finding the time to write? Not really. I’m getting older so I find myself going to bed at 9:00 PM which gives me the perfect opportunity to capture a few thoughts before catching a few Z’s.

So, what is it? Answer: Finding a pen or pencil.

That’s right. Quite often I seem unable to locate a pen or pencil. I can usually find plenty of paper—except of course in public restrooms.

Don’t get me wrong, my final draft is entered on a computer which requires typing skills, not a pen or pencil. But in the beginning, there are mere ideas put down in chicken scratch resembling the handwriting on a physician’s prescription pad.

If I come up with an idea in the car, I can always write on the back of the registration card kept above the visor on the passenger side. If I’m working in the yard, I can jot a note or two down on the care tag of a rose bush or a crumpled Dollar Store receipt from my pocket. When inside the house, there is the note pad next to my nightstand, paper plates in the kitchen, or old grocery receipts in the junk drawer.

Evidently, my surroundings consist of more pulp than Covington, VA.

But then there is the writing utensil I can never seem to find. Having paper without ink or lead is like watching Saturday night television without the remote control, or eating cornbread without butter, or going to the county fair without purchasing a funnel cake. Why bother?

I could use my blood, but my editor might not be able to distinguish my “e” from my “o”.

What is it with pens and pencils? On the average, I buy a package of ten pens at least once a month. I bring them home and put two in the hutch in the front hallway, two on the night stand next to my bed, and two in the glove compartment of each of my three vehicles. Within a week, the two in the hallway and the two on the night stand vanish into thin air. Two weeks later, the pens in the vehicles also dissipate. As for the ones that somehow end up in the junk drawer in the kitchen, they’re usually gone in about three weeks.

The shelf in the laundry room is sometimes a good place to locate not only a pen or pencil, but a little spare change for buying more pens and pencils. It is always best to locate a pen in the pocket of a pair of pants before they go into the washer. If it is overlooked, you won’t only remove from the dryer a writing utensil that no longer works, but an entire load of tie-dyed dress shirts, T-shirts, and boxer shorts that would only be of value to the New York touring group of the musical “Hair”.

I have tried everything.

I have purchased fluorescent pens so they might stand out in their hiding places, yet they still melt into oblivion.

I contemplated putting a homing device in the cap of each pen I use so I could keep up with them. The only problem is that I too often find the cap without the pen attached. How does that happen? Is it really that difficult to put the cap on the other end of a pen while I’m using it? Seems like it is.

On occasion, I do get lucky and locate a writing utensil. The problem is it doesn’t always belong to me. It belongs to a local business that is also wondering where its pens have gone. Before this pandemic, it was quite easy to walk off with a pen that didn’t belong to you. There is the one I accidentally carried out of the local hardware store when I signed my account receipt. There is the sleek black one from the bank I must have picked up after signing a check. There’s another one from a barber shop. And, also one with an insurance agent’s name and address on it.

How I carried that one pen from the local bank branch back to my house is beyond me. The metal chain attached to the top of the pen is still connected to a section of counter top.

So, there you have it. I enjoy writing a weekly column in The Rural Virginian. There are plenty of ideas and plenty of paper, but writing utensils tend to be sparse.

As for the businesses from which I have been taking pens, I’ll be glad to reimburse you all. I’ll stop by this weekend and write each of you a check. But to do so, could I borrow your pen for just a second?