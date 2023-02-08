Dim the lights and put on the Sinatra. It’s time to fall in love. Yes, it’s Valentine’s Week. That match-making nudist, Cupid, is shooting potential couples in the butt with his trusty arrows and making them say corny things to one another like “Your hair is as soft as spun silk,” or “Hollywood can keep Brad Pitt; you’re my hunk for life,” or “Heaven must be missin’ an angel.”

Valentine’s Day used to be easy. I remember sitting at the kitchen table and addressing whimsical Valentine’s to each of my twenty-four fellow students in Mrs. Hankins third grade class. They were manufactured by Walt Disney and purchased at Ben Franklin’s for ninety-nine cents. Some had Goofy on them that said “Be My Goofy Valentine.” Others had a picture of Cinderella saying “You will always be my Prince Charming.”

I haven’t seen any of the more recent Disney cards, but I’m sure they’ve changed to satisfy the more politically correct population. They probably have Snow White saying “I’ll always be your Valentine, but I will require a prenuptial agreement” or Sleeping Beauty saying “You’re my prince, but my career comes first and I plan on keeping my maiden name after we’re married.”

Exchanging Valentines in the third grade was an odd process. I recall not only giving my female friends sappy cards, but also addressing them to my male buddies. Back then, nobody was too concerned about femininity or masculinity—we couldn’t even spell them.

As I got older, I upgraded my card-giving standards and gave elaborately embossed and poetically pleasing Hallmarks to only a select few of my female friends. In recent years, I have not once been inclined to give a 101 Dalmatians or The Little Mermaid Valentine’s card to any of my male friends. I’m sure I would receive nothing less than a blackened eye and a broken arm if I ever sent a cutesy card to Bubba, Billy Bob, or Big Al that said, “Let Me Call You Sweetheart.”

Being a connoisseur of all things bad for me, I used to spend many of my childhood Februarys devouring thousands of those little candy hearts. You know, the ones that come in an assortment of pastel colors in either large plastic bags or small gift boxes that have “To:” and “From:” on the back for personalized addressing. The ingredients in these festive little candies are sugar, corn starch, water, and industrial strength concrete.

Each tiny candy heart was inscribed with a word or two that conjured up suppressed desires and pent-up passions. I recall the messages included: “Groove Me,” “Rock Me,” “Love Ya,” “Taken,” “Cutie,” “My Man,” “My Girl,” “Kiss Me,” “Hug Me,” “I’m Yours,” “Be Mine,” “I’m Shy,” and “Cool Baby.” Many of them became the titles of number one songs in the Seventies.

These heart-shaped candies have also fallen victim to political correctness and technological advances. If you purchase a bag of these tooth-chipping cordials today, you’ll discover they are inscribed with statements like: “Recycle Me,” “I Am NOT Your Baby,” “Democrat Love,” “Republican Love,” “Meat is Dead,” “Furs Have Parents,” “E-mail Me, Honey,” “Text Me, Baby,” and “Boycott The Company That Made This Candy Because Their Manufacturing Plants Are Releasing Harmful Toxins That Will Inevitably Destroy Our Environment.”

As an adult male, the romantic antics of third graders seem to fall short of the mark. To his wife or girlfriend on Valentine’s Day, a man is expected to give more than a Zippidy Doo Dah card or a heart-shaped piece of candy that says “You’re Groovy”. Society suggests three appropriate choices: flowers, a Whitman Sampler, or breakfast in bed.

Flowers are probably your best bet as long as they are of the long-stemmed rose variety. Just be certain not to send one of those Pick-Me-Up bouquets with a card that says: “Hope you get well soon.” You probably won’t win points with that one.

A Whitman Sampler is nice. This particular candy company puts a convenient chart under the top of the box showing with what each piece of candy is filled. Unfortunately, most ignore the chart and poke a finger in each one until the chocolate- or caramel-filled pieces are located and devoured, leaving the box filled with punctured pale green, pink and white jelly-filled candies that will sit around until Easter.

Last, but not least, you can always give your special someone breakfast in bed which is undoubtedly one of the most impractical practices on earth. First of all, for one to have breakfast in bed, one has to be in bed where one was never intended to have breakfast in the first place. Have you ever tired to cut a waffle on a plate that is sliding around on a tray that is crowded with another plate of bacon and eggs, a glass of orange juice, and a small vase with a single long-stemmed rose in it? And did I mention you’re balancing this tray on your quilt-covered knees? Don’t attempt this without a safety net.

Perhaps the art of giving the perfect gift on Valentine’s Day has been made more difficult with maturity, but I have found a simple “I love you” will always suffice. Now when it comes to expressing my undying friendship to Bubba, Billy Bob, or Big Al, I just stick with a new John Deer cap or perhaps tickets to a local tractor pull.