Don't Get Me Started: Lost and found and lost again

Now let me think. I got out of the car, got the mail out of the box, opened the front door, put the bag of groceries on the counter, and then my phone rang. I answered the phone, hung up the phone, went back to the kitchen, opened the refrigerator, retrieved a pitcher of iced tea, closed the refrigerator, poured the iced tea and then sat down here to look over the mail. So where are my keys?

The time we spend looking for our keys runs neck and neck with the time we spend looking for our wallet or purse. This fact is one of the few reasons behind men allowing women to marry them. A man is willing to give up his Animal House-like bachelorhood to acquire a significant other who will scratch his back where he can’t reach, enable him to save on his tax returns by filing Marital Status, sign his name to Christmas cards, and keep up with his wallet and keys.

Women are experts when it comes to locating lost items. They are the air traffic controllers of the lost and found. They do have a lot of practice because husbands and children, when searching for lost items, tend to stand in one spot, glance around the room without opening a drawer or closet door, and after approximately seven seconds of “searching” shout: “Hon’, have you seen my keys?” or “Mom, where are my keys?”

Women and men lose more than their keys each day. They lose their nerve, their temper, their control, their heads, their ability to keep up with the Jones, their willpower, and their electricity, but nothing compares to losing keys. Perhaps the frustration arises from our inability to transport a set of keys from the driveway to the house without pulling a David Copperfield and making them vanish into thin air.

Keys are very noisy. They clink and clank even when one sets them on a dresser or a counter or on that table or hook near the front door where you are supposed to put the keys in the first place. They are even noisier when dropped from one’s hand onto a hardwood floor, yet still some force greater than gravity deadens the sound created by these percussion instruments as they strike the floor. It is almost like they are whisked away on angel wings to a spot in our homes, cars, and front yards where we will never find them. Of course, when we do find them, we will have already turned in our license and our great-granddaughter will be driving us around town.

So why should we care when our keys vanish into the Twilight Zone to be discovered during a future archeological dig and tagged as an unusual percussion instrument that once doubled as a crude method of entering a structure or starting an obsolete land cruiser that ran on unleaded fuel instead of water? Perhaps it is because our entire existence depends on those keys that dangle in our trousers or bounce around among the Wrigley’s gum, tweezers, compacts, lipstick tubes, checkbook, comb, brush, address book, library cards, toys, discarded candy wrappers from the kids, scissors, husband’s parole papers, undeveloped rolls of film, cinder blocks, and old appliances that pollute a woman’s purse.

We seem lackadaisical about our keys when they are in our possession. Only when we cannot locate them do we consider their importance. In our hurried, fast-paced lifestyles, we too often toss aside the keys to our existence on a bed, a dresser, a counter top, and unfortunately, a trash can.

Like the rings of a tall, majestic tree, our keys can be considered a type of autobiography that can tell much about a person’s past as each key conjures up memories of an old residence, an old car, or personal experience. We seem unable to discard any key that makes it onto our key rings; probably because getting a key on or off those metal rings is usually an all-day task. Scooting the little hole of the key onto the ring usually involves the use of a comb, a pocket knife, or a fork to pry open the clasp and then pushing the key onto the ring. Of course, we all know that we accomplish this task only after fifty tries, the loss of a fingernail and a pint of blood.

My key ring consists of way too many keys which proves the theory that we never throw them away. It resembles the large group of keys that might have been held by a jailer at Alcatraz. Several are to the ignitions and doors of my three vehicles. A couple are to my front and back door. I believe two opened the gas tank of cars I no longer own. one is to a locker at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport where I am holding $500,000 in cash for an international money laundering deal, and as for the others, well, they are what I refer to as “mystery keys.”

I think one is to my old dorm room at Longwood University from which I graduated way back in 1985, one is probably to our first apartment, another might be to our first house, and as for the others, well, they could possibly gain me entry to the Pentagon, the Oval Office, or Heidi Fleiss’ house of ill repute for all I know.

Before you laugh at the number of keys on my key ring, you may want to count your own. You just might be surprised at the number of “mystery keys” that dangle in your own pocket or purse.

If I had a dime for every second in a single day that I spend looking for my keys, there would be no room in my pockets for keys due to all the loose change. So, as I look closely at the subject, I have decided to take drastic measures. First of all, I am going to try and always know where my keys are and, secondly, I am going to meticulously remove those obsolete keys from my key ring.

And I will surely do these things just as soon as I find my keys.