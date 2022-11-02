Don't Get Me Started: Let's be like Woodsy

What ever happened to Woodsy the Owl? Remember him? He was that little bird that used to tell us all to “Give a hoot, don’t pollute”. I’ll tell you what happened to him. He’s dead. He was killed when a bottle knocked him up beside his cute little feathered head after it was thrown from some vehicle driven by one of those insensitive individuals known to us all as a litterbug.

I find it difficult to understand why anyone is compelled to propel a bottle, a Dr. Pepper can, a Styrofoam cup, or even a gum wrapper from a vehicle. Is it so difficult to put a plastic Dollar General bag in your car as a receptacle for all your Wrigley wrappers, Big Mac containers and plastic utensils?

Virginia’s picturesque byways have become a disgraceful mosaic of debris. Excuse me, but is it really such a difficult task to keep your paper, plastic and glass inside your vehicle until you get home, take it into your house and then properly dispose of it in the kitchen trash can?

Another option would be to merely toss your garbage into the floorboard of your car or truck where it can join your discarded church bulletins, candy wrappers, broken umbrellas, ice scrappers, travel maps, inspection receipts, fast food napkins, and those tiny cloth birdseed bags you were still holding when you got into your vehicle after a wedding in 2018. After a while it seems easier to set a match to your car than clean it out.

While on the subject of matches, let me give you a simple math equation. Fire plus gasoline equals big BOOM. Therefore, I’d really appreciate you people who throw lit cigarettes from your vehicle during an outdoor burning ban to please use that ashtray which always seems to be the cleanest surface in a smoker’s car. I don’t know about you, but I don’t particularly care to see the driver in front of me flick his lit Marlboro out his window so I can watch it bounce about in a myriad of sparks before it disappears under my car which I just filled with expensive highly flammable unleaded fuel. Again, repeat with me: Fire plus gasoline equals big BOOM.

And who are these people who don’t merely toss a Tootsie Roll wrapper from their car, but instead they deposit a week’s garbage on the side of the road? Sometimes the landscape gets lucky and the three bags of garbage don’t break when they hit the ditch. But too often the Hefty, Hefty, Hefty bags turn into wimpy, wimpy, wimpy bags when they get snatched by a barbed wire fence and their contents explode across another serene landscape. People who throw out a week’s accumulation of garbage at a time need to get a life and the number of a local trash pick-up.

Undoubtedly, the most disgusting item I discovered while picking up trash along my road is, of all things, a diaper. Now how the heck does a Pamper become part of our scenic byways? Diapers in ditches along the road rank up there with such mysteries as Stonehenge, the Pyramids and how “Full House” continues to air in re-runs.

Several years ago, I purchased a new car—well, new to me—and it was equipped with such extras as power windows, air conditioning, a lighted vanity mirror and a CD player. As far as I know, there is no button on my dashboard that makes a changing table magically rise between the two front seats. So how does anyone change a messy baby in a car traveling 55 miles per hour? This is something I’d like to see. People who dispose of disposables in this manner need to get a life and the number of a local diaper service.

And don’t you dare blame the entire litter problem on us “big, dumb rednecks” in our “big, dumb trucks” who supposedly toss their tobacco saturated spit cups, empty pork rind bags and Busch beer cans out on the sides of the road. For you narrow-minded finger-pointers, I assure you that yuppies and highfalutins can just as easily throw Bodo’s Bagel bags, Starbuck’s latte litter, and plastic Perrier bottles through the sunroofs of their BMWs. Litter knows no class.

For all you plastic-pitching, cigarette-slinging, diaper-depositing, lunch bag-lobbing, Hefty bag-heaving idiots, I want you all to think twice before you pitch, sling, deposit, lob or heave again. Woodsy the Owl might have been the victim of a drive-by littering, but he’s got friends and they’re out for revenge.

So, if you haven’t been paying attention to Virginia’s litter laws and rarely think about the consequence of tossing a can out of your car, now is a good time to start or you just might get your can tossed in jail.