Don't Get Me Started: If it smells awful, I trust you ... no really, I do

When Cousin Carl walked down the aisle of the Oak Street Baptist Church over 29 years ago to take Miss Charlotte Dawn Baber as his bride, he took those vows that every man takes before he enters the world of matrimonial bliss. You know the ones: Love, honor and cherish this veiled beauty ’til death do us part, or something like that. Over the years, Carl discovered that there was some fine print on that marriage license that he overlooked prior to signing the document in blood. That fine print involves a ritual carried out by married couples in kitchens all over America. It is degrading. It is humiliating. It is disgusting. And it goes something like this:

The alarm on the clock radio goes off. Cousin Carl gets out of bed, pulls on a robe and starts the coffee pot. He slips out of his robe and steps into the shower. By now, his wife Charlotte has gotten out of bed, slipped on her robe, and has poured herself a cup of coffee. As he steps from the shower and dries off, Carl hears a grotesque sound coming from the kitchen; its range is somewhere between Fay Wray’s scream as King Kong pulled her from her high-rise condo and one of those haunting tapes of Big Foot during mating season.

Carl wraps the towel around his waist, moves quickly to the kitchen, and discovers Charlotte wearing nothing but a bathrobe and a horrendous grimace on her face that resembles one of a movie-goer watching “Pulp Fiction” for the first time. In one hand she holds a full mug of coffee. In the other, she holds a carton of milk. Before Carl can say “Milk does a body good,” she grimaces again and says:

“Good Golly. I think this milk is bad. Smell it.”

She stretches out an accommodating hand and sticks the carton under Carl’s nose. He takes a whiff, of course. After the nausea has dissipated, he announces:

“You’re right. It’s gone bad—real bad.”

What on earth possesses a spouse to share these disgusting odors? I’m sure they know the difference between fresh and curdled milk. But there you are, an innocent bystander, and willing to partake in another grotesque odor challenge.

If it’s not curdled milk, it’s the laundry.

“I don’t think my fabric freshener is working,” she’ll say. “Take a whiff of your work shirt. Does it smell sweaty to you?”

And then there are the taste tests. It’s usually a casserole or a dessert that doesn’t quite have the correct proportion of ingredients.

“Goodness, this cake tastes terrible. It’s undoubtedly the worst thing I’ve ever made. I think I’m going to be sick. Here, taste it.”

Excuse me. You just told me that it is rank so why would I want to taste it? Perhaps it’s been laced with poison or something. But once again you find yourself devouring more deadly edibles.

Unfortunately, these actions don’t end with spouses. They are family-wide occurrences. I recall a recent family reunion where over a dozen of my relatives were bunched together in the downstairs hallway of my Aunt Beulah’s farmhouse after she had invited everyone out of the family room to determine the origin of a distinct gut-wrenching aroma.

Uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends stood crowded together, sniffing and snorting and pondering the odor. How could humans descend to such depths? We resembled a horde of rabbits in a backyard cage who were awaiting the scraps from a tossed salad. Anyway, the theories began:

“It’s your septic system,” Uncle Jack suggested. “Drop a package of yeast down the toilet and you’ll be sittin’ pretty.”

“It ain’t your septic system,” Aunt Tori said matter-of-fact. “Some sort of animal crawled up under the house, got stuck, and died. Yep, that’s a rottin’ animal carcass if I ever smelled one.”

We never discovered from where the stench arose, but it seemed to disappear after Cousin Mattie left with her boyfriend who was one of those workout nuts who spend hours in the gym but very few at the laundromat. (Note: She finally dropped him for a fat slob who smelled of pork rinds and Hershey bars. A huge improvement.)

At another family reunion, my Aunt Rachel complained that her famous three bean salad just wasn’t up to par. After half the family took large mouthfuls of the foul concoction, Aunt Jackie decided that the vinegar must have been rancid. It was a good thing she hadn’t decided it was laced with arsenic or the entire Christmas dinner would have been spoiled by a familial convoy to UVa hospital since every member of the curious clan had sampled it.

Yes, it seems we all enjoy sharing disgusting odors and tastes with loved ones. Whether it’s sharing a bologna sandwich that tastes a bit too gritty or trying to figure out what crawled into the crawlspace and died, it’s nice to know that married couples can share anything and that entire families make time for such quality time.

But isn’t trust another characteristic that keeps a marriage alive and creates family togetherness? Yes, sometimes trust is best.

In other words, the next time your spouse sticks a carton of curdled half and half under your nose just say to her: “Honey, I trust you. I believe you. Yes, the half and half is bad. I trust you know when dairy products have curdled. I don’t care to fill my nostrils with such disgust. I’ll take my coffee black.”

If your Aunt Joyce asks you to taste her famous stuffing and to tell her why it tastes and smells funny, just be nice and say: “Oh, Auntie, I trust you followed the recipe. You’re the cook and I’m the eater and I think I’m going to eat some mash potatoes instead.”

If your wife or family members protest and force the issue, then inform them that you think the brakes on your ’75 Dodge Dart are failing and you would appreciate them taking it around the block to check them out. Perhaps then they’ll understand how trusting a loved one’s opinion is more important than sharing the experience with them.