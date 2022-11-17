Don't Get Me Started: I might have ham if I were you

Imogene McCormick nervously flipped through last April’s issue of Southern Living while seated alone in the waiting room of Dr. K.P. Stevenson over in Rockingham County, the turkey capital of the world. She lingered but a moment on a recipe for spicy chicken wings and then moved on to plants best suited for shaded areas. She looked at her watch. Twelve-fifteen. Thirty minutes had passed without a word on the condition of her husband, Carl.

Finally, after what seemed an eternity, the door to the waiting room opened and Dr. Stevenson entered with clip board in hand.

Imogene tossed the magazine on the table and stood.

“How is he, doctor?” she cautiously asked.

“He’s resting,” he answered.

“Is it serious?”

“Nothing we can’t cure,” Dr. Stevenson said. “Carl is suffering from turkeynophobia.”

“What?” she asked with a puzzled look on her face.

“Turkeynophobia,” he repeated. “He just needs plenty of chicken noodle soup.”

“Will he be able to run the turkey farm?”

“I’m sure he’ll recover quick enough.”

“Thank goodness. Thanksgiving is Thursday and Tyson is expectin’ our final delivery tomorrow. Those horrible birds—especially Carl’s prize gobbler we call Big Red—he was the king pin. He was the cause of it all.”

“So, what exactly happened?

“Well,” Imogene began. “A few weeks ago, Carl came into the kitchen and handed me a note he had found near the turkey pen. The handwriting was chicken scratch. Barely legible. It read: EAT HAM.”

“Eat ham?” Dr. Stevenson questioned.

“Carl commented on how strange it was, walked into the living room, sat down, and stared at the note.”

“Go on,” Dr. Stevenson urged.

“We didn’t think much more about it. And then this morning, Carl yelled for me to come to the turkey pens. When I got there, he pointed at the ground just outside the locked pen. In the dirt, scrawled in the same chicken scratch were the words: EAT HAM FOR THANKSGIVING. I asked him who could have written that chicken scratch? Carl looked toward the turkeys in the pen and with a blank, frightened look on his face he said: ‘Imogene, that ain’t chicken scratch. That’s turkey scratch.’

“I turned toward the turkey pens and that’s when I saw all 2,000 turkeys standing at attention in rows with Big Red, Carl’s prize gobbler, up front.”

“So, what did Carl do then,” Dr. Stevenson asked.

“He told me to go inside the house. I told him to be careful and I went on in the house. From the living room window, I watched him open the gate to the turkey pen and walk up to Big Red. They stood in front of each other like those pictures you see of Lee and Grant at Appomattox. It was eerie.”

“Sounds pretty strange,” Dr. Stevenson reinforced.

“And then Big Red nodded slowly and Carl shook his head as though he were sayin’ no to a request. And then—oh it’s horrible—Big Red raised his right wing, brought it down swiftly and poor Carl disappeared in a sea of feathers. By the time I got to him, he was all scratched up and he was repeatin’ over and over: “Eat ham. Eat ham. Let the turkeys be. The Pilgrims ate ham.”

“Yes,” Dr. Stevenson said. “Turkeynophobia.”

“Can I see Carl?” Dr. Stevenson.

“Sure. He’s in the second room on the right. I’ve treated the scratches. The rest is up to the chicken noodle soup.”

Imogene disappeared down the hall. At that moment, Marianne, Dr. Stevenson’s receptionist, walked in through the front door, returning from lunch.

“Carl and Imogene McCormick are here,” he said under his breath.

“Oh, boy,” she said with a grin. “Have they been in the moonshine again?”

“Can’t smell a thing on their breath,” he answered. “But I swear they’re both higher than kites.”

“Did Imogene take a fryin’ pan to him this time?”

“No, she scratched the heck out of his face. Blamed it on their turkeys.”

“That’s a new one.”

“I tried to pacify her by making up a disease called Turkeynophobia.”

“Fear of turkeys. That’s a good one.”

“I better check on our two love birds.”

Marianne sat behind her desk. The phone rang. She answered it.

“Doc Stevenson’s office. Hey Blanche. What? Calm down, honey.” Marianne took notes. “They what? They attacked him? A note? And what did the note say? Okay. It’s best you bring Herman in.”

About that time, Dr. Stevenson returned to the waiting room.

“You ain’t gonna believe this,” she said wide-eyed.

“What?” he asked.

“It’s Blanche Reynolds. She and her husband Herman own the turkey farm next to Carl and Imogene McCormick. Said the birds attacked him just a little while ago. They scratched his face up pretty bad.” The blood rushed from Dr. Stevenson’s face. “Herman’s disoriented. She found a strange note clenched in his hand that read—”

“—EAT HAM,” Dr. Stevenson muttered with a frightened look on his face.

“How’d you know? She didn’t recognize the handwritin’. Said it was real chicken scratch.”

“That ain’t no chicken scratch, Marianne,” Dr. Stevenson said as the ill feelings of Turkeynophobia crept into his body. “That’s turkey scratch.”

On that note, have a happy Thanksgiving whether you eat ham or dare to eat turkey this Thursday.