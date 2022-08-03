Don't Get Me Started: I don't want to write about my summer

They’re back! Those big yellow buses that pick up your children and whisk them off to those stately buildings of higher education known as schools have returned for another fun-filled year of homework, tests, quizzes and packed lunches.

Kids, I hope you had fun this summer, because it’s all over now. It’s time to get back to work. Rise and shine and don’t even think about telling your parents your stomach aches or your head hurts or you have decided to join the Peace Corps. Here’s your lunch box and your backpack. Love you. Kiss. Kiss. See you this afternoon.

Do I sound bitter? Okay, maybe just a little. I sure wish I had three months off in the summer. I wish I got to have friends over during the day. I wish I could watch The View and try to figure out why anyone in his or her right mind watches it in the first place. I wish I could have slumber parties. I wish I could have caught up on The Young and the Restless and The Bold and Beautiful. I wish. I wish.

Well, I didn’t get to have my friends over during the week and I didn’t get to have slumber parties and I can forget all about catching up on my “stories”. And while so many of you kids out there were complaining about being bored all summer, we adults were still getting up early and going to work to earn money to pay for all that popcorn you served at sleepovers and all those TV Guides you used to see who was making a guest appearance on The Today Show.

As much as I hated not having the entire summer off, I must admit, I can still sympathize with so many of you who are making the trek back to school—not because you have to get up earlier or that you will have to start learning stuff again or even that you have to sit beside that guy you can’t stand in Algebra class. No, I can sympathize with all of you going back to school because you will inevitably be forced to write that proverbial assignment known as the “What I Did Last Summer” essay.

I dreaded that thing like a tetanus shot. Every year we had to fill up a page and a half with an essay revealing our personal exploits over the past few months. We had to fill up a page and a half with a Pulitzer Prize-winning story of how we spent our summer days and planned our future conquests. We had to fill up a page and a half with an exploration of youthful longings and lost love and glorious acquisitions and carefree frolic and exciting intrigue and so on and so on.

In other words, we had to fill up a page and a half with a lot of nothing and as many adjectives as we could squeeze in front of each noun on wide-ruled notebook paper. That’s when you discovered something called a thesaurus which you had previously thought was a large carnivorous dinosaur prominent during the Paleozoic Era.

It wasn’t that I didn’t enjoy writing. I enjoyed writing even back then. My problem arose out of trying to come up with something to write about in the first place.

In my younger days, summers were spent building fences, splitting firewood, baling hay, and bush hogging fields. It was plenty difficult trying to turn digging fence post holes or throwing bales of hay onto a flatbed trailer into something worth writing about. If you think about it, how many adjectives can you really use to describe a bale of hay?

Unfortunately, there were certain individuals in my English class who made my paper writing even more difficult. They seemed to have summer experiences that could have made the New York Times Bestseller List.

Take for instance Clarence Argyle Sinclair, III who always wrote about his summer travels abroad. He went on and on about visiting distant relatives who lived in exotic countries like Spain and Italy and Wyoming. My only distant relatives were a couple of second cousins who lived in Crozet. Eating tomato sandwiches, picking peaches, and swimming at a public pool in Western Albemarle never seemed to add up to Clarence’s four course meals in the South of France and swimming in the Mediterranean.

And then there was Aurora Freedom Blankenship whose parents let her spend her summers experiencing things that would enhance her personal and spiritual awareness of the world around her. Whether it was two weeks at Mother Earth Camp or another week meditating on top of a mountain or touring the herb gardens of California, she always wrote papers that sounded more like religious pamphlets than summer remembrances.

But I was not the only one who had trouble filling the wide-ruled paper with literary substance. One year, Eleanor Carter wrote an entire page and a half about cleaning out her closet and locating a hairbrush she had lost three years earlier. There were very few adjectives and very little substance.

And then there was Frankie Rawlings who wrote about how he collected aluminum cans all summer and made $27.23. Now that was some riveting reading.

Well, like it or not, here come those big yellow school buses. Hope you’re ready to write.

Take it from me, when you sit down to compose your frothy thesis, take advantage of double spacing, wide margins, and using lots of adjectives. But if you discover you are unable to complete the assignment, you can always resort to telling the teacher: “My stomach hurts,” “My head aches” or “I’m going to join the Peace Corps.”

But be careful what you say. Your teacher just might make you write about your stomach hurting, your head aching, and why you want to join the Peace Corps. On the other hand, these topics would be a lot more interesting than cleaning out your closet and locating a hairbrush you had lost three years earlier.