Don't Get Me Started: Garden digs bring great results

Everywhere you look front lawns are bursting with color as though an art director from Disney meticulously highlighted each one with his Technicolor brushes. The animation springs to life with daffodils and then tulips and Johnny-jump-ups and carefully planted annuals—a welcomed addition to the barren sketch pad we experienced through the long cold days of this past winter.

Glomerata, Vulgaris, Subsessilis, Alstroemeria, Anemone, Achillea, Coreopsis. The scientific names of the plants in Central Virginia conjure up images of Who’s Who of Greek Mythology. Around here, most of us find the Latin lexicon a bit too high brow and prefer to call a Lily-of-the-Valley a Lily-of-the-Valley instead of Convallaria majalis.

If we used this scientific nomenclature more frequently, we might have been forced to watch Sally Field and Julia Roberts in the film “Steel Magnolia Mollicomatas”—sort of loses its humor in translation. We would have to suffer through the unbearable lyrics of Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard it Through the Vitis Vinifera”—might have a good beat, but you wouldn’t want to dance to it. And if you needed Aunt Rose to pass the gravy in your direction at a Thanksgiving dinner, your request would be a tad lengthy as you asked: “Could you pass the gravy, Aunt Rosa Omeiensis pteracantha?” By the time you got all that out, the black-eyed peas would be cold and Gramps would be napping face-down in his mashed potatoes.

But among all the beauty, there seems to be the slight aroma of competiveness as each neighbor tries to make his or her yard possess the greatest curb appeal. Preparations for bringing all this splendor to the area begins long before the first warm days of spring. Ammunition is purchased from the multitude of seed and bulb catalogues that arrive from Parks, Burpee, Michigan Bulbs, Van Bourgondien and countless other “ammo supply houses”. Items are ordered for their hardiness and long-lasting blooms for any Southerner knows that the continuity of color in one’s yard prevails as the number one attribute for acquiring a blue ribbon in gardening excellence.

With great diligence, these architects of the gardening sect strategically sketch their future garden plans on graph paper, dubbing the documents “Top Secret,” and making sure they are out of sight of a visiting neighbor who just might gain a competitive edge by knowing what he or she is planning.

Armed with trowels, shovels, and other tools of the trade, each tries to be the first to gain notoriety around town by being the first to get their seeds, perennials, annuals and hybrid creations in their front gardens. Those who fear their lawns are lacking in comparison to their faster planting neighbors are left to creating slanderous accusations about their fellow gardeners’ cultivating techniques.

“Ora Talbert says she grew her window box geraniums from seed, but if you ask me, they look very much like those $4.50 potted geraniums they sell on the curb in front of Food Lion.”

“Miss Ida Jean Bledsoe thinks she’s quite the horticulturist ever since she got those rhododendrons to bloom in full sun, but let me tell you something, I could get a rhododendron to grow in a bowl of grits. It’s child’s play.”

“Well, Anna Driscoll says those tulips around her birdbath were personally shipped to her by the cousin of a friend of her nephew’s sister-in-law who lives in Holland—she says they once grew in the shadow of an authentic Dutch windmill. I say she’s a liar! If I were to lower myself to the level of digging through her garbage, I bet I’d find a mesh bulb container from ACE Hardware. The nerve of her inventing such a story.”

Without a doubt, the war of gardening perfection throughout the South is a battle everyone wins. After all the caustic criticisms are extracted like weeds from a well-conceived rose garden and the competition fades like the colors of early blooming crocus, truces are called and competitors begin to congregate on front porch wicker and backyard wrought iron furniture. They sip their sweet iced tea, nibble their cucumber sandwiches and admire each other’s gardening expertise while the rest of us are left to enjoy the aftermath of their conflicts as the sweet aroma of lilacs and bee balm reach our noses and the full palette of color creates a banquet for our viewing eyes.