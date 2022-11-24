Don't Get Me Started: Don't try to take on Martha

Turkey sandwiches. Turkey biscuits. Turkey salad. Turkey soup. Turkey casserole. Turkey pot pies. What’s next? Turkey Jell-O and turkey cake? Have you grown as tired of both the white and dark meat as much as I have? The only thing less tolerable than the aftermath of a Thanksgiving turkey is that period of multicolored egg salad sandwiches we are exposed to after the Easter Bunny has high-tailed it down the Bunny Trail. So, as the last bit of meat is plucked from the carcasses of those Rockingham County birds perched on the shelves of our refrigerators, we begin preparing for the next face-filling holiday: Christmas.

But enough about food. Let’s decorate. Pick up a copy of Martha Stewart’s Living—the magazine for people with lots of money and lost of extra time—and let’s deck the halls.

Don’t you just love the way Martha always seems so cool, calm and collected for the holidays? She is never rushed. She has all the time in the world and is just overflowing with new and exciting ways to make our homes more festive and smell like one big bowl of potpourri. Give that woman a piece of Styrofoam, a bag of pine cones, a can of gold spray paint, a hot glue gun and you would swear she was high on illegal drugs. And where the heck does she find the time?

“I enjoy making all my holiday gifts,” she says in that softer-than-a-librarian voice. “It’s a good thing.”

Yeah, right. Like we normal people have all the time in the world to sit around and make stuff for all the kinfolk. Hey, Martha, maybe this year I’m going to hand carve beeswax into the shapes of all the U.S. presidents for Little Johnny so he can get not only a piece of history for Christmas, but his room will be filled with the aromatic scent of the season.

For Little Suzy, I might create a twenty-seven-room gingerbread house equipped with running water and working electrical outlets. And for Dad, I think I’m going to weave a tie from the thread I spun myself from cotton I grew in the window box, which, of course, I made myself. And for Mom, I just might make her a wreath by hot gluing antique buttons, dried cranberries, and silver foil to a Styrofoam form which, of course, I made myself.

Don’t hold your breath, Martha. Actually, Little Johnny is getting McDonald’s gift certificates. Little Suzy is getting a pin-the-illegal-act-on-the-Lindsay Lohan game. Dad is getting an impersonal tie that doesn’t match a single shirt he owns and Mom’s getting a subscription to Martha Stewart’s Living.

“I enjoy having fresh greens in my home from Thanksgiving until after New Year’s,” Martha says in her white Oxford shirt, her L.L. Bean khakis, and holding a limb of holly in her clean white garden gloves which have never touched potting soil.

I’m sorry, but I can’t afford to install a system in my house that keeps the interior temperature consistent with the outside environment so my pine boughs won’t lose their needles and my holly branches won’t lose their berries and the cedar won’t dry to a nice combustible texture. I guess I could just keep the windows and doors open. That might prolong the life of the greens. Festive, but frigid.

Ms. Stewart changes the greenery in her house two or three times in a single season. Like I’m really going to put up and take down greens and trees inside the house two or three times this December. She either has too much time on her hands or she employees Student Services to help her carry out her tedious trimmings. Our homes could easily look as nice as hers if we had the extra funds to employ a twenty member staff during the holidays to hang our holly, position our pine cones and string our cedar. By the time Martha’s house is completely dressed in festive fancy the rest of us real people are still trying to untangle our $2.49 strings of 100 lights we tried to carefully store in a box in the attic to prevent an inevitable entanglement.

Meanwhile, Martha’s kitchen seems to produce enough holiday goodies to feed several European countries. She doesn’t produce a simple sugar Christmas cookie or a pound cake or a pan of fudge, she hand-paints everything with frosting, decorates the tops of her cakes with fruit to form the silhouettes of family members, and uses ingredients an ordinary person can neither find nor pronounce. I’m positive the woman has enslaved Keebler elves.

Let me give a little advice to all you Martha Stewart wannabes. Don’t kill yourself trying to make your house look like her Connecticut country estate. Don’t inhale too much gold spray paint. Don’t hot glue yourself to the kitchen table. And don’t hang so much live greenery that the squirrels start knocking on your windows wanting to come in because they think somebody moved the forest inside.

Stop. Take three deep breaths. Let this be your happiest holiday ever by making time for a little rest and relaxation instead of running around trying to create pure perfection.

And if little Johnny isn’t satisfied with McDonald’s gift certificates, then he can spend the holidays with Ms. Stewart up north inhaling potpourri, scented candles, pine wreaths, and hot glue.