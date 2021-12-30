Don't get me started: Don't eat, drink or be merry

“Have you ever heard of anything so stupid?” Aunt Beulah said as she took another bite of fudge and washed it down with egg nog.

“So did you make any resolutions, Auntie?” I asked.

“Sure did. I’m going to lose 30 pounds by the Fourth of July,” she answered as she wiped the chocolate from her mouth with a holiday napkin.

“I see,” I said as I watched her chew another bite of fudge.

“Now of course I won’t be able to get goin’ on that diet until I finish cleaning out the fridge of Christmas leftovers,” she said. “First things first.”

Every year Aunt Beulah tries a new diet. In 2010 alone, she tried the horseradish diet, the garlic diet, the onion diet, and the raw turnip diet. Uncle Ralph said she ended up gaining 17 pounds while he lost 21 on account he couldn’t stand the stench in the kitchen long enough to finish an entire meal. He swears he saw a family of skunks scurrying across the backyard with their little hands over their little noses to prevent the products of Aunt Beulah’s diets from destroying their little nasal passages.