Don't Get Me Started: Degrees of wisdom are earned

“Hot enough for y’?”

This is a frequently asked question around here from June until the end of August.

The recipient of the query usually responds by saying: “Gettin’ there” or “Close to it”.

As the back roads become dustier, the petunias whither, and the air becomes as thick as Aunt Ida’s famous blackberry jam, we turn our attention to ways of staying cool. Many are blessed with that refreshing combination of words known as “central air”. Others tend to wait until the hottest day of the year to install those window air conditioning units that protrude from our houses like the hernia we acquire from carrying them up from the basement. Some of us have become smart enough to leave them in all year long. They make a nice accent for the Christmas lights that border the same window in December.

Children seem to tolerate the heat a lot better than adults. I’m not quite sure as to when the threshold of tolerance is passed, but it occurs without our knowing it. One day you’re in full pads during a hundred-degree August football practice and tolerating both the heat and the wear and tear Coach Browning is putting on you and then suddenly you’re forty-something, sitting motionless in an Adirondack chair in your yard, sweating profusely and complaining about the humidity.

It seems as though middle-aged folk are wimps when it comes to hot weather. And if we’re wimpy, wimpy, wimpy, the older folks around here are Hefty, Hefty, Hefty.

Take for instance the Aunt Beas of the South. They can put up fifteen quarts of tomatoes, twenty quarts of pickles, three dozen quarts of squash and a dozen quarts of beans in a kitchen while the temperature hovers around 115 degrees Fahrenheit and spare change left on the counter melts like Land O’ Lakes butter. These resolute women stop during the course of their canning just long enough to tighten their apron, imbibe a few sips of lukewarm iced tea, and read a passage from Our Daily Bread.

They are no-nonsense women who were decorating in a country motif long before some publisher happened upon the idea for Country Living Magazine. And they are no strangers to hard work. My grandma once said: ‘There was no such thing as aerobics when I was growing up—didn’t need such foolishness. We worked it off”. With that said, you do have to wonder how many quarts of succotash Jane Fonda will put up this summer.

Now there is no group on earth more conscious about the weather than retired Southern men. They follow the signs of the seasons like those hyperactive meteorologists on the Weather Channel—but with a lot less hyperactivity. Just ask any retired gentleman in the area and I can assure you he can tell you the exact amount of rainfall the morning after an evening storm or exactly how hot it was on the third Tuesday of last month at 12:01 PM.

After receiving their solid gold pocket watch and entering the world of retirement, the menfolk around here seem to turn their attention to two very important instruments. The first one is the rain gauge that is placed in the side yard next to a grouping of plastic white swans. The second is the Hires Root Beer thermometer that hangs on a rusty nail on the back door next to the flyswatter.

Whether they are sitting in a booth at Lumpkin’s Restaurant or a wooden picnic table at E.W. Thomas’ or just leaning on their truck outside the Dillwyn Dairy Freez, these older yet wiser fellows compare weather data with great vigor. As if virility is measured on the Fahrenheit scale, the he-man of the hour is the old-timer who reads the highest temperature at noon in the summertime or the coldest morning reading in the dead of winter. This benevolent competition is what drives so many of our more mature citizens to rise and shine so early on winter mornings, for we all know the best chance for the coldest temperatures is just before dawn.

My hat is off to these fine men and women who face the elements like they’ve faced so many events throughout history—with grace, dignity, and a remarkable resilience that has won wars over seas and blue ribbons at the county fair.

As we anticipate tearing off the long hot months of June, July and August from our Norman Rockwell calendars attached to our refrigerator with vegetable magnets, the middle-aged crowd seems trapped between the heat-tolerant younger generation and our stalwart seniors. But don’t despair.

As we swelter in Virginia’s heat like characters from a Tennessee Williams’ play, find solace in your fun-filled summer memories as a child and know that the time will one day arrive when you’re a bit older and the metal thermometer hanging next to the flyswatter on your back porch reads 102 degrees at high noon. At that point, you too will be able to bask not in the heat and humidity, but in a well-deserved victory.