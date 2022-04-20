Don't Get Me Started: Cleaning out my closet was a tall task

I stood in a T-shirt and a pair of boxer shorts and began one of those rituals that arrive much quicker than we anticipate. No, I wasn’t waiting for my favorite neighborhood doctor to give me one of those gentle physical examinations and question my eating habits. I was about to take part in an activity that arrives with every 100-year pandemic.

It was time to go through my closet and deplete my wardrobe of all those items I hadn’t worn for years. After the process was complete, I would finally be able to remove a shirt or pair of pants from my closet rod without the use of a crowbar.

I am not a shop-till-you-drop kind of guy so my collection of shirts and pants and sport coats is a menagerie of items comprised of gifts from a multitude of Christmas mornings, Father’s Day surprises from my daughters, and several yard sale and Goodwill bargains.

I first came across a pair of pants made of 80 percent polyester and 20 percent unknown material. I decided to try them on. Initially, it was a simple task, but one that grew more difficult as I tried to zip and button them. This process was repeated twice more until I decided that perhaps I wasn’t actually in my house and these clothes belonged to some skinny guy who might be alarmed to walk in his bedroom and find a fifty-nine-year-old old man trying on his clothes.

As I stood in front of the floor-length mirror in my skin-tight pants, I had the strange desire to sing “What’s New Pussycat?” as Tom Jones might do. After turning blue in the face and wrenching a few fingers while trying to snap and zip, I tossed the pants on the bed and decided they would better suit some more fortunate guy with the waistline of Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, the sport coats I tried on pulled my arms back like those Ace braces one wears to set a broken collar bone. I blamed the ill-fit on my muscular physique though it most likely has a bit to do with my love affair with snacking every hour during the lockdown.

After about ten minutes, the bed was littered with Bermuda shorts that had obviously shrank in the dryer, dress shirts that could only be worn by a Ken doll, and a couple silky shirts from the Disco era I probably wore while dancing to the Bee Gee’s “Stayin’ Alive”.

After the humiliating task of trying on defying fashions, I stared into my closet which was now lacking in clothes and heavily populated with coat hangers. What is it with coat hangers? Why is it you either have too many or none at all? And why do we call them coat hangers in the first place? Why not call them pants or shirt hangers?

Every time you get something dry cleaned, you receive a wonderful new coat hanger with a piece of card board surrounding its cross wire to prevent a crease from forming in your laundered pants. The cardboard strip usually ends up on the floor of the closet or the trash can and the hanger joins the growing population of other hangers that hang on the sagging rod in your closet.

With so many hangers being brought to your closet, why can’t we ever seem to locate one when we need one? Where do they go?

Well, one might have been used to replace that broken radio aerial on your 1971 Pinto or your 1973 Gremlin. Another was probably wrapped with tin foil and attached to your Zenith TV which enabled you to pick up more than one channel. Four were most likely untwisted, straightened and used as marshmallow roasting utensils during a camping trip or hot dog holders held over the Webber grill on the back deck. A few others were frantically contorted MacGyver-style in an attempt to open your car when you locked the keys inside. And finally, a couple others might have been used last summer to prop up a row of weighed down tomato plants.

With so many coat hangers entering our houses, why do we find ourselves purchasing those groups of light blue, dark green, or solid white plastic hangers at the price of ten for two dollars at the local Dollar Store? Of course, these too will disappear within a month or two. Obviously, these plastic hangers can’t be used as aerial antennas or marshmallow roasting utensils, but still they vanish.

After about forty-five minutes, my closet was cleared of all its obsolete contents and I was left with a year supply of coat hangers—which of course will only be around for a month or two before they disappear. I grabbed a Hefty trash bag, stuffed it with the appalling apparel and sat it in the hallway to take to Goodwill.

Later that evening, the overstuffed Hefty bag was blocking the hallway. I decided to put it in the clearest spot in my house. So back into the closet it went and that is where it remains today.

Who knows? One day, when I stop wearing a path to the kitchen, I’ll once again fit into those clothes. And if I’m lucky, Disco could make a comeback. Every other hideous style has come back around, right?

In the meantime, if you need any radio aerials, TV antennas, need to get your car keys out of the seat of your locked vehicle, or plan on roasting weenies, I’m the guy to call.