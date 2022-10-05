Don't Get Me Started: Bottle it and they will come

Distrust comes in many shapes and sizes. We as a society have become cautious to place our trust in just about anyone and anything. We long to trust someone or something, but for some reason or another, it just seems more difficult during these times of untrustworthiness.

When it comes to politics, we seem to vote less for the candidate we want to win and more for the lesser of two evils. Excitement in our government has been diminished by scandal, lies, cheating, and a healthcare website that has more snags than Aunt Beulah’s polyester pants after a day’s worth of blackberry picking.

We want to trust our public officials, but too often it seems their egos become larger than their desire to represent their constituents or they fall victim to one of the other seven deadly sins. Whatever the case, it seems the phrase “the cream rises to the top” is only spoken in kitchens now and rarely used to describe how only great men and women rise to positions of power.

Don’t get me wrong, this country is still an awesome place in which to live and there are plenty of amazing people out there, but it seems we are living more in our own tiny microcosms—aligning ourselves with family and fewer close friends—and questioning more and more of the world around us.

But I have to laugh. Just as distrust comes in many shapes and sizes, trust also comes in many shapes and sizes. And there is one thing that all Americans trust no matter what shape and size it comes in: Bottled water.

How I wish I could step into a time machine and go back a couple decades and be the genius that knew that we as a society would stop drinking from the tap, imbibing from water fountains, and become too lazy to pour both ice and H2O into the same Thermos to produce something called cold water.

We don’t trust much of anything anymore, but we sure so trust that clear liquid the stores sell in clear plastic bottles with screw off tops.

I was raised in a house where if you were thirsty, you took a glass from the cabinet, put it under the faucet, and filled it with water that was pumped up out of the ground from a thing called a well. Of course, if I was outside and perspiring after mowing the yard, I would turn on the outdoor spigot and drink from the hose. By today’s standards, both of these acts would have been deemed barbaric and Social Services would have hauled my parents in on child neglect charges. I forgive them. I am almost sixty years of age and have had no ill effects from good old-fashioned well water.

Today, it seems we need water a lot more than we used to need it. Whether it’s a trip to the park or a short jaunt to the grocery store, we have to have a plastic water bottle positioned in the cup holder of our vehicle as if we’re part of a Saharan caravan. We go to school with water bottles. We walk with water bottles. We swim after placing our water bottles on the edge of the pool. We even sleep with water bottles positioned on the nightstand in case we get a parched throat from having a dream about taking part in a Saharan caravan or one where we are either walking or swimming without a bottled water in our hand or positioned on the edge of the pool.

I’m starting to think these Darwinians are wrong—at least partially incorrect. We Baby Boomers and generations before us didn’t evolve from apes. We evolved from camels. When we were younger, we drank water when it was available and when it wasn’t, we waited until it was. But Generations X, Y, and Z seem to have morphed from camels into goldfish and seem incapable of going more than thirty seconds without being in close proximity to water. The only time this new species exists without water is when they are holding a $4.75 Starbucks coffee—while walking, hiking, biking, swimming, or sleeping.

Whatever happened to taking a drink of water before you left the house? We certainly do make sure we go to the bathroom before we leave on a short jaunt to the grocery store. What’s next? Prior to going to dinner at a local restaurant or taking in a movie, will we soon be toting a portable urinal and a bedpan along with our proverbial bottled water?

A rose is a rose is a rose, but give water a fancy name and it is much more than water. Aquafina, Dasani, Voss, Evian, and Naya, to name just a few brands, sound more like the pseudonyms of women who might have performed fan dances in speakeasies during the Jazz Era than fancy names for water. Whereas Deer Park, Poland Springs, Crystal Geyser, Fiji, and Saratoga might be better vacation destinations than a good way to hydrate after a gym workout.

Seems as though the fancier the name, the bigger the price tag, and greater the snobbery of the individual who drinks the concoction. Oh, and there is a hierarchy out there of water drinkers. I assure you the local yokel who drinks his water from an off-brand bottle purchased at the Dollar Tree will be looked down upon by the Starbuck-drinking, yoga pant-wearing trophy wife in full make-up holding her imported bottled water which the label proclaims was procured from a mountain stream by Tibetan monks.

People, it is water. They can tell us that it once flowed from a freshet in Fiji, or sprang from a spring in Spokane, or gushed from a glacier in Greenland, but, if you ask me, it was all probably produced in a water treatment plant in a place called Peoria.

What? You think I’m wrong? You think I don’t know what I’m talking about? You think I haven’t done my research?

Trust me.