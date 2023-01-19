Don't Get Me Started: Blood is a gift worth giving

How many gifts have you received where you were forced to say: “Oh my, it’s just what I wanted!” when, in fact, the item at which you were looking and holding up to a room full of relatives was the last thing on earth you would ever buy for yourself?

At their wedding this past October, my cousin Jeff and his new wife Jenny received a ton of gifts. Unfortunately, most of them added up to 48 wine glasses and 32 placemats. I assume they are now torn between starting a vineyard or opening a restaurant. At most, newlyweds need four wine glasses and four placemats. In the near future, I need to write an article entitled: “The Many Uses of Unused Placemats.”

Personally, there have been plenty of gifts I’ve received on which I wish a “To: Langden” tag had never been attached.

My Aunt Beulah once gave me a polyester tie for my birthday that was made from the material of a Confederate flag and displayed the slogan: “I’d rather be shootin’ Yankees.” For some reason, I have never quite found the proper festive occasion to which I could wear such an accessory. Needless to say, it’s still hanging in my closet along with a silk bowling shirt that has “ELVIS LIVES” in silver sequins across the back which she gave me for another birthday. (Note to self: Steal Aunt Beulah’s Rural Virginian from her mailbox this week so she can’t read this article.)

We have somehow become a society that too often gives gifts that don’t really meet the expectations of the recipient, but rather fulfill the purpose of diminishing our personal feelings of guilt. At other times we give gifts to either impress someone or outdo others, or sometimes to merely make the recipient feel bad for not getting us something.

Forget the placemats. Forget the polyester ties with the inappropriate slogans. Forget the pretty bows and expensive wrapping paper that will eventually be turned to ash in the burn barrel out back.

There is one gift we can give that is appropriate for all occasions, costs you nothing, requires no trips to the mall and causes no disputes over who was the first to grab the last Barbie Dream House before closing time on Christmas Eve.

Consider giving the gift of life. Consider giving blood. For all the hours we spend searching for a piece of china we can afford to purchase from a bride’s registry, why not take one hour, relax in a comfortable chaise lounge, and be catered to by pleasant medical personnel who will spoil you afterwards with juice and cookies.

Generally, anyone can donate blood if they are in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds (my weight at birth), and are at least 17 years old (my age a few years ago). It’s safe, virtually painless, and costs you nothing but an hour of your time.

I am ashamed to say that every time I’ve given blood, we menfolk have been out-numbered one to five by the womenfolk. The last time I gave, there was a forty-eight-year-old mother of three named Betty Jo on my left and a petite sixty-three-year-old grandmother named Sarah on my right.

Betty Jo informed me her husband was a 220-pound construction worker who could bench press 195 pounds and had appeared on American Gladiators, but had never mustered enough nerve to give blood.

Sarah confessed to me that she actually weighed 108 pounds but had worn her heaviest shoes and had eaten two bananas for breakfast so she could qualify for the 110-pound weigh-in. Her two sons had all gotten football scholarships to Hamden-Sydney, but they also could never bring themselves to perform the simple task of giving blood.

Later, Sarah, the petite sixty-three-year-old grandmother, was given a certificate and commended by the medical personnel for giving her fiftieth gallon of blood. She is considered a saint by both the American Red Cross and the entire vampire population of Transylvania.

So, come on all you macho wimps out there. Let’s show these women a thing or two. Here’s your challenge: Make 2023 the year you give blood for the first time.

Roll up your sleeves and meet the battle of the sexes head on. I’ll make it worth your while by giving you a set of placemats or even my prized silk bowling shirt that has “ELVIS LIVES” in silver sequins across the back.